Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2017: Facebook and Whatsapp Messages, Greetings, SMS, Status and Images for your loved ones

A ritual that holds a lot of importance is the Dahi Handi, where young men break a hanging pot by forming a human pyramid. (Source: Thinkstock images) A ritual that holds a lot of importance is the Dahi Handi, where young men break a hanging pot by forming a human pyramid. (Source: Thinkstock images)

Janmashtami, also known as ‘Krishna Janmashtami’ is the most important festival of Vaishnavs. The Hindu festival is celebrated every year to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of the Lord Vishnu. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Krishna was born on ‘ashtami’ or the ‘eighth day’ at midnight in the holy month of Shravana. And it precedes the ‘Nandotsav’ festival, which celebrates the occasion when Krishna’s foster father ‘Nanda’ distributed gifts among the community honouring his birth.

The occasion is celebrated popularly in Mathura (where Krishna was born) and Vrindavan (where Krishna spent his childhood). It is also observed with much fanfare in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan and in the northeastern states like Assam and Manipur. This year the festival is being celebrated on August 14.

Celebrate the auspicious day of ‘Krishna Janmashtami’ with your friends and family wishing them Happy Janmashtami!

May the Natkhat Nandlala always give you

many reasons to be Happy and

you find peace in Krishna’s consciousness.

Happy Janmashtami.

It is very obvious that truth will always win,

So always try to do the things told by Lord Krishna.

And behave like Lord Rama.

Wish you a very Happy Janmashtami.

May this Janmashtami bring happiness in your life and hatred will be far apart from ur life.

Enjoy the festival with love on ur heart and good wishes for others.

Jai Shree Krishna!

May Krishna show you the way in your life as he showed the way to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata.

Have a blessed Krishna Janmashtami!

Today is very precious day

Someone special was born

Born to fight against inhumanity

Born to save the trust in God

Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna’s flute invite the melody of love into yr life.

May Radhaji’s love teach not only how to love but to love eternally!

Happy Janmashtami.

If things are happening according to your wish you are lucky.

But if not, it’s happening according to Krishna’s wish,

Hare Krishna.

Happy Janmashtami!

Radha ki bhakti, Murli ki mithas,

Maakhan ka swaad aur Gopiyo ka raas,

Inhi sabse milke banta hai Janmashtami ka ye din khas.

Happy Janmashtami!

Yashoda ke Krishna ke,

Radha ke Shyam ke,

Gwalon ke Kanha ke,

Gopion ke Makhan Chor ke,

Janamdin ki hardik shubh kamnayen!

JANMASHTAMI is a special time when family And friends get together, for fun.

Wishing laughter and fun to cheer your days,

In this festive season of JANMASHTMI and always!!!!

Happy JANMASHTAMI!

I wish you Happy Janmashtami.

I Pray to God for your prosperous life.

May you find all the delights of life.

May your all dreams come true.

My best wishes will always be with you.

Happy Srikrishna Jayanti!

The day of love and fortune

The day of birth of Lord Krishna

A lover, friend & divine guru

Happy Krishna Janmashtami

