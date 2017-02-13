Happy Kiss Day 2017 Wishes: Best Quotes, SMS & WhatsApp Messages to send Your Dear Ones!

A kiss is something you cannot give without taking and cannot take without giving. A kiss is something you cannot give without taking and cannot take without giving.

English poet Rupert Brooke once said, “A kiss makes the heart young again and wipes out the years.” There’s an unspoken power in a kiss and it does improve our mood, unless it’s totally uncalled for. According to study, couples who kiss regularly live five years longer than those who don’t. Something to think about, no?

To be honest, in Indian culture, kissing is frowned upon but a kiss can convey a thousand emotions. In the words of Swedish actress, Ingrid Bergman, “A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous.” And it can come from your anyone, be it your beau, mother or your cute little cousin.

On the occasion of Kiss Day we bring you quotes, SMS & WhatsApp messages to send to your loved ones.

Sunshine gives us heat,

Rain gives us water,

Wind gives us air to breathe,

And a sweet kiss energises our relationship.

Happy kiss day !

A kiss is something you cannot give without taking and cannot take without giving. Happy Kiss Day!

Kiss on the Forehead: We’re cute together.

Kiss on the Cheek: We’re friends.

Kiss on the Hand: I adore you.

Kiss on the Neck: I want you, now.

Kiss on the Shoulder: You are perfect.

Kiss on the Lips: I LOVE YOU.

Happy Kiss Day My LOVE !

Love is heat.

You are sweet.

When two lips meet.

Love is complete.

Lots of kisses for you on this Kiss Day.

Kiss is the first step to show how much i love you,

How much I think about you,

How much I miss you,

And show that I trust you…

You are sweet than honey.

Pure than milk.

Soft than flower.

Since I have you as my lover,

Come to me near,

I”ll kiss your lips without fear.

U”ll say, having you is treasure & be with me forever.

I’m with you reading this,

Looking at your eyes and your lips,

Touching your lips softly with my fingertips.

Making love to you in every kiss.

A blessed KISS is on HEAD

A sweet KISS is on CHEEKS

A passionate KISS is on LIPS

A romantic KISS is on NECK

But seriously

HOTTEST KISS is on

Iron

Try it!

With this Kiss, I reveal all my thoughts and feelings about you that I have withheld for so long.

I feel when I am with you, I am like a Kiss,

Not because of it’s beauty, but because I am able to bloom and grow with you

If kisses were rain I’d send you showers,

If fun was time I’d send you hours,

If you needed a friend I’d send you me!

