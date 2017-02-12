Happy Hug Day 2017 Wishes: Best Hug Day SMS, WhatsApp & Facebook Messages, Greetings to send Your Dear Ones!

A simple hug has the power to heal. A simple hug has the power to heal.

There’s something comforting about snuggling up to your partner after a hard day’s work or simply giving your mom or dad a warm embrace. Hugs have undeniable power and healing powers too. Believe it or not, this warm fuzzy feeling is more than skin deep. Oxytocin, also referred to as the love hormone or the trust hormone, is responsible for such indescribable feelings. Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley believe that this loving feeling could have anti-aging benefits too. Now, you have more than one reason to hug, no?

If on this Hug Day you are away from your loved ones then at least you can send them these SMSes, WhatsApp and Facebook messages, greetings to bring a smile to their face. After all, we can all do with some more love.

A hug can say I am missing you.

It can say you are special,

It can soothe a crying mind,

It can calm fear and cheer you.

So here is a big hug from me to you. Happy Hug Day!

I have a special present for you my dear, but I need to borrow your arms for wrapping it. Love you my dear friend.

A sweet hug represents love and affection

to the person we hug,

I want to hug you my dear,

As I want to let you know,

How much I love and care you.

Happy hug day….

Alone? I’ll be your shadow.

Want to cry? Here’s my shoulder.

Need a hug? I’ll hold you tight.

Because where your strength ends,

My worth of being your love begins. Happy Hug Day!

A hug is a handshake from the heart and I am sure a hug will help you feel calm and happy. Happy Hug Day.

My sweet valentine,

I never ask you to hug,

I just hug you,

I never ask to love you,

I just love you,

I never say you; I cannot live without you,

I just live for you.

Happy hug day…….

No cost! No batteries required! Tax free!

Performs silently, extremely personal!

Fully returnable!

Its a hug from me to You!! Happy Hug Day.

Just do me a favor,

Put ur left hand on ur right shoulder and

Your right hand on ur left shoulder.

Guess what … I just messaged you a hug…

Happy Hug Day!!

Give a nice hug to your kids,

And wish them a very happy hug day,

With lots of care and love.

Happy hug day…..

love you and

It does not matter

How far you are

I just hug you

In my prayers.

Happy hug day…….

You are so special to me.

There is nothing better than Having you as a friend to share each day with!

Thank you for making my day brighter

Happy Hug Day!!

A sweet friend is like a pillow

When you are tired you sleep on it

When you are sad you drop tears on it

When you are angry you punch it &

When you are happy you hug it.

Happy Hug Day!!

If you hesitate when I hold ur hand, I will let you go. If you run away when I give you a kiss, I will let you go. But once you let me give you a hug, just once… I will never let you go.

Hug someone you love and tell how much you care because when they are gone no matter how loud you shout and cry they won’t hear you anymore.

At this special hug day,

I am sending you a most

Precious hug of me,

If you like then return me too.

Happy hug day………

