Happy Holi 2018: Photos, Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, SMS, Whatsapp And Facebook Status

It’s that time of the year when the streets are filled with colour-smeared people who greet each other with a dash of pink, yellow and green. Yes! It’s the festival of colours – Holi is here. With the country already in the mood to celebrate Holi, people have begun gorging staples such as gujiyas and delicious malpuas, not to forget thandai especially ones laced with bhang. This year, Holi falls on March 2.
Though Holi popularly is known for the fun celebrations, colours and mouth-watering delicacies, it is also tied to the arrival of spring, the end of winter and is also celebrated as a thanksgiving for good harvest in some regions. Though it is pure chance that Holika Dahan falls a day before Holi, which is why many also call the day Choti Holi, celebrations begin on the night of the first day with a Holika bonfire. According to the Hindu religion, the Holika Dahan symbolises the victory of good over evil.
While friends and family chase each other to give a good splash of colours right on the face, some people live away from their homes. However, technology can bridge the gap! Here are some greetings that you can send to your loved ones ahead of the festival to just get the festivities rolling.
* May God paint the canvas of your life with the colours of joy, love, happiness, prosperity, good health and success. Wishing you a happy Holi!
* Holi tyohar hai Rang aur Bhaang ka
Hum sab yaaron ka
Ghar mein aaye mehmano ka
Gali mein gali walon ka
Mohalle mein mahoul waalo ka
Desh mein deshwalo ka.
Boora naa maano Holi hai Holi hai bhai Holi hai!
* Bright colours, water balloons, lavish gujiyas and melodious songs are the ingredients of perfect Holi. Wish you a very happy and wonderful Holi.
* Every day needs to be colorful, but seldom it is. So, stock yourself for a whole year! Happy Holi!
* Neela, peela, hara, gulaabi yeh sab to ek bahaana hain
hame to tumse milne aana hai
Es Holi pe unhe rangne jaana hain..
Dil ne ek baar phir humara kahna mana hain.
* Holi is the day to strengthen the bond of friendship and add more colours to it. Enjoy the festival to its fullest! Happy Holi!
* A little wish for you on the auspicious occasion of Holi. May you always be healthy, contented and happy. Wishing you and your family a happy Holi.
* Rang lekar khelte gulal, lekar khelte Radha sang Holi Nand lal khelte…Bolo sara rara Happy Holi!!
* I not only wish to paint your face but also your life with the vibrant colours of love, happiness and joy Holi. Happy Holi.
