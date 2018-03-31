Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018: Wishes, Images, Photos, Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Hanuman Jayanti 2018: Wish your loved ones with these messages, photos, greetings. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Hanuman Jayanti 2018: Wish your loved ones with these messages, photos, greetings. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Sri Hanuman or Hanumanji or Bajrang Bali is a staunch devotee of Lord Sri Ramchandra, the incarnation of truth and virtue. He has been addressed by Sri Tulasidas as Ram Bhakta Shiromani, or the crest jewel of all the devotees of Sri Ram. He is addressed by various names like Pawan Putra, Anjaneya and Hanuman.

Hanuman Jayanti is the pious day on which Sri Hanuman descended on this earth in order to serve the purpose of his eternal master, Lord Ram. He being an unalloyed pure devotee of Sri Ram is revered by all Ram bhakts.

To help you wish your loved ones on this pious day, we have compiled a list of wishes, images, photos, greetings, messages, WhatsApp and facebook status.

* Lord Hanuman symbolises strength and unparalleled devotion and selfless service.

He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

* Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram

Hare Ram Hare Ram Hare Ram

Hanuman Ji Ki Tarah Japte Jao

Apni Saari Badhaye Door Karte Jao

Shubh Hanuman Jayanti

* Ram Naam Ram Naam

Jai Jai Ram

Yehi Gun Gaat Hai Hanuman

JAI SHRI RAM.

* Hanuman is an ardent devotee of god Rama,

and is worshipped for his unflinching devotion to the God.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti

* I wish joy,

Harmony and Prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti

for you and your family

Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti

* Jai Veer Hanuman

Jai Pawan Putra Hanuman

Wishing you all A Very Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

