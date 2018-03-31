Presents Latest News

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018: Wishes, Images, Photos, Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Hanuman Jayanti 2018: It is a pious day on which Hanuman descended on earth to serve the purpose of his eternal master, Lord Ram. To help you wish your loved ones, we have a list of wishes, images, photos, greetings, messages.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 31, 2018 6:00 am
Hanuman Jayanti, Hanuman Jayanti 2018, Hanuman Jayanti Wishes, Hanuman Jayanti Messages, Hanuman Jayanti Photos, Lord Hanuman Photos, Hanuman Jayanti History, Hanuman Jayanti Puja Vidhi, Hanuman Jayanti Date, Hanuman Jayanti Puja Timings, Hanuman Jayanti Prasad, Hanuman Jayanti Mantra, Hanuman Jayanti Songs, Hanuman Chalisa,indian express, indian express news Hanuman Jayanti 2018: Wish your loved ones with these messages, photos, greetings. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)
Sri Hanuman or Hanumanji or Bajrang Bali is a staunch devotee of Lord Sri Ramchandra, the incarnation of truth and virtue. He has been addressed by Sri Tulasidas as Ram Bhakta Shiromani, or the crest jewel of all the devotees of Sri Ram. He is addressed by various names like Pawan Putra, Anjaneya and Hanuman.

Hanuman Jayanti is the pious day on which Sri Hanuman descended on this earth in order to serve the purpose of his eternal master, Lord Ram. He being an unalloyed pure devotee of Sri Ram is revered by all Ram bhakts.

To help you wish your loved ones on this pious day, we have compiled a list of wishes, images, photos, greetings, messages, WhatsApp and facebook status.

* Lord Hanuman symbolises strength and unparalleled devotion and selfless service.
He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram.
Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express

* Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram
Hare Ram Hare Ram Hare Ram
Hanuman Ji Ki Tarah Japte Jao
Apni Saari Badhaye Door Karte Jao
Shubh Hanuman Jayanti

Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express

* Ram Naam Ram Naam
Jai Jai Ram
Yehi Gun Gaat Hai Hanuman
JAI SHRI RAM.

Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express

* Hanuman is an ardent devotee of god Rama,
and is worshipped for his unflinching devotion to the God.
Happy Hanuman Jayanti

Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express

* I wish joy,
Harmony and Prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti
for you and your family
Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti

Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express

* Jai Veer Hanuman
Jai Pawan Putra Hanuman
Wishing you all A Very Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

