Happy Guru Purnima 2017 SMS Facebook and Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes Images and Wishes

The festival falls on a full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha and is therefore called Guru Purnima. (Source: Think Stock Images) The festival falls on a full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha and is therefore called Guru Purnima. (Source: Think Stock Images)

Guru Purnima, which falls on July 9 this year, is a festival of immense significance and commemorates elders and teachers in our lives. As the name suggests, Guru Purnima means ‘guru ki puja’. It’s a really important day for all those people who want to pay respect and show gratitude to their teachers and elders.

Traditionally celebrated by Buddhists in remembrance of Lord Buddha, the festival is also celebrated by many Hindus and Jains. Lord Buddha is believed to have given his first sermon on this day. Devotees remember and pay homage to the great sage Vyasa who authored the Mahabharata and is a symbol of the guru-shishya tradition. As the festival also falls on a full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha, it is called Guru Purnima.

In Nepal, the festival is also celebrated as Teacher’s Day. Students celebrate by honouring their teachers by offering them garlands, delicacies and special traditional hats made with indigenous fabric.

So, if you want to thank your teachers, elders, or spiritual gurus, here are some of the messages and greetings you can send them!

* ‘Guru and God both appear before me. To whom should I prostrate? I bow before Guru who introduced God to me. May Gurus blessings always shower on you.’

* ‘In every halted situation, I have always got aspiration & inspiration from you, I have got light of Existence, I have left behind all the problems of my life and move towards the peak experiences of life.’

(Source: File Photo) (Source: File Photo)

* ‘It is my great fortune that I found Satguru, all my doubts are removed. I bow before Guru. Guru’s glory is greater than God’s.’

(Source: quotespick.com) (Source: quotespick.com)

* ‘When one finds the true Guru, one conquers half the world. Thanks for taking me as your disciple! Happy Guru Purnima!’

(Source: File Photo) (Source: File Photo)

* ‘Guru is everything in our eternal life, nothing is possible without him, life needs some power to push you up, guru is that super power, Happy Guru Purnima!’

* ‘Stick to the way you are now, follow the paths shown by your Guru, the shine will come to you, you will be the star of your life, Happy Guru Purnima!’

(Source: File Photo) (Source: File Photo)

* ‘Walked through with the guidance of you, succeeded my life with the teachings of you, Happy Guru Purnima!’

* ‘You were a light for me in the dark, You were an inspiration and an aspiration.

Support me always, I will succeed in all ways. Happy Guru Purnima!’

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd