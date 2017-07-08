Happy Guru Purnima 2017: Date, history, significance, puja, vidhi and mahurat — all that you need to know

In Nepal, Guru Purnima is celebrated as Teachers Day. (Source: Think Stock Images) In Nepal, Guru Purnima is celebrated as Teachers Day. (Source: Think Stock Images)

Guru Purnima — the festival commemorating the goodness of spiritual gurus and teachers is celebrated each year on the full moon day of the month of Ashadha of the Shakha Samavat in the Hindu calendar. Celebrated by Buddhists, Hindus and Jains, the festival also known as Vyasa Purnima, sees devotees worshipping and thanking their gurus for enlightenment. This year the festival falls on July 9, Sunday.

History and significance

Rooted in Sanskrit, the word Guru is derived from ‘gu’ which means darkness and ‘ru’ which denotes the removal of darkness. Hence, a guru or a teacher is believed to be the one who removes all darkness from our lives. On this day, people take special care to pay respect to their gurus. In fact, in Nepal, Guru Purnima is celebrated as Teachers Day.

It is believed that Lord Buddha gave his first sermon on this day. After five weeks of achieving enlightment under the Bodhi tree, Buddha went from Bodhgaya to Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh where he gave the sermon on the full moon day. The followers of Buddha thus celebrate this day to worship him.

Even Lord Shiva is known to have transmitted the learning of yoga to his disciples the ‘Saptarishis’ or seven sages on this day.

According to another legend, this day is commemorated as the day when Ved Vyasa — the author of Mahabharata was born. Guru Purnima is therefore also known as Vyasa Purnima. He is known to be the creator of the whole guru-shishya tradition.

How is it celebrated?

People celebrate Guru Purnima in different ways. Some worshippers begin their day by offering specific prayers to their spiritual gurus and teachers and conclude by offering Mangal Aarti. On this day, it is considered auspicious to fast and not consume rice, cereal-based dishes and salt.

People also observe the Satya Narayan Vrat on the full moon day and worship Lord Vishnu. They decorate the entrances to their houses with mango leaves, tulsi hangings, and garlands. Dry fruits, fruits, rice dishes, betel leaves and milk porridge are the main dishes offered to the gods on this day.

Many others emphasise on beginning their day with meditation and self-introspection. Since it’s a full moon day, people meditate under the full moon and soak the positive energy in. In Nepal, students celebrate by gifting their teachers garlands, sweets and delicacies and other gifts.

Here are the puja timings (mahurat) for Guru Purnima, according to drikpanchang.com

Purnima Tithi begins — 07:31 on July 8

Purnima Tithi ends — 09:36 on July 9

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd