Happy Gudi Padwa 2018: Wishes, Photos, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, SMS, Whatsapp And Facebook Status

In India, Gudi Padwa is celebrated by people to mark the first day of the Hindu luni-solar calendar. Not just by Maharashtrians and Konkanis, this day is also celebrated as new year by people of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh as Ugadi. This festival marks the beginning of spring and harvest season. On this day devotees take a holy bath with oil as it is believed that it purifies the mind and soul and only then offer their prayers. After the oil-bath, they also consume neem leaves as it is part of the tradition. It is believed that consuming the bitter leaves purifies the blood and increases one’s immunity against diseases. Chaitra Navaratri is also observed for nine days starting from the first day of the luni-solar calendar.

People decorate their homes with beautiful garlands made of flower and mango leaves and also make colourful rangoli at their doorstep. It is a nice time to enjoy and spend some quality time with friends and family. But if you stay away and can’t visit them during this special day then here are a few Facebook, WhatsApp messages and greetings to send your loved ones, far and near, to celebrate the festival.

* Gudi Padwa is the beginning of a New Year!

Hope the new year has all the Colors of Happiness & Laughter.

Happy Gudi Padwa!

* May this Happy occasion of Gudi Padwa brings countless joy, wealth, prosperity, good health to you and your family!

* May the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa bring you millions of joys and good health. Happy Gudi Padwa!

* Wishing you love of love on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. Have lots of fun with your family and friends.

* On this Gudi Padwa, let us make a resolution to spread love and happiness all around us.

* Fortunate is the one who has learned to Admire but not to envy. Good Wishes for a joyous Ugadi and a Happy New Year with a plenty of Peace and Prosperity.

* Wish you and your family a Happy Gudi Padwa

May this day bring in your life – happiness, prosperity and good luck!

* May this New Year brings in Happiness and prosperity in your family.

* On this auspicious occasions of Gudi Padwa may you be endowed with Happiness, Health & Wealth.

* Let The Gudi Padwa Spread The Message Of Peace & Happiness.

