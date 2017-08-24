Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2017 Facebook & Whatsapp Messages, Status, HD Wallpapers, Images and Greetings

The 10-day festival to honour Lord Ganesha is celebrated starts from August 25, this year. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) The 10-day festival to honour Lord Ganesha is celebrated starts from August 25, this year. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

With much fanfare and enthusiasm, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in Maharashtra and many other parts of India. The 10-day long festival is celebrated during the month of ‘Bhadra’ according to Hindu lunar calendar and starts on the fourth day of the month. Also known as the Vinayaka Chaturthi, it is observed to honour the birth of Lord Ganesha, son of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. The ten-day festival is also called ‘Ganeshotsav’. This year the festival will commence on August 25 and conclude on September 5.

Lord Ganesha or Ganpati is considered as the God of all beginnings and is worshipped at the start of any ritual or ceremony. He is also known to ward off evil, remove obstacles and bring prosperity.

People welcome Ganapati Bappa to their homes and in local pandals ahead of the puja and each day is celebrated with special food and aarti. The God is served dishes made with coconut, jaggery and modaks.

As the festival grips everyone, here are few greetings and messages to wish your loved on this Ganesh Chaturthi.

* Wishing you happiness as big as Ganesh’s appetite

life is long as his trunk

trouble as small as his mouse

and moments as sweet as his laddus

Sending you wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi!

* May the destroyer of evil grace you with

peace and love;

And blessings be showered upon you from

heaven up above!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

* May the power of Deva Shree Ganesha:

Destroy your sorrows;

Enhance your happiness;

And create goodness all around you!

Wish you a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

* May Lord Ganesha Gives You,

A Rainbow For Every Storm,

A Smile For Every Tear,

A Promise For Every Care, &

An Answer To Every Prayer!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

* Celebrate Ganesha Chaturthi The Festival

Of Lord Ganesha. Spread The Message

Of Honesty And Love Through

This World On This Day When Lord

Ganesha Ascended On This Earth To Kill Evil.

* God comes to this world in many forms and blesses us in different disguises.

Celebrate God’s benevolence bestowed on mortals like us through Lord Ganesha!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

* Bakthi Ganapati

Sakthi Ganapati

Siddhi Ganapati

Lakshmi Ganapati

Maha Ganapati

May this Ganesh Chaturthi brings you Bakthi, Shakthi, Siddhi, Laskhmi and Maha Samriddhi!

* Lord Ganesh is our mentor and protector.

May He enrich your life

by always giving you great beginnings

and removing obstacles from your life.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Mangal Murti Morya!

* May Lord Ganesha Remove The Obstacles

Of Your Life, Provide You With Auspicious

Beginnings, Inspire You With Creativity,

And Bless You With Intellect And Wisdom!

Ganpati Bappa Morya Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

* Mushikavaahana modaka hastha,

Chaamara karna vilambitha sutra,

Vaamana rupa maheshwara putra,

Vighna vinaayaka paada namasthe

Happy Ganesh Chaturthy!!!

* May Lord Ganesh bless you with His favourite ‘Mithais’ to uplift your body and soul at all times.

1. Modak for energy and taste

2. Boondi Laddoo to drown your sorrows and

3. Peda to relish worldly offerings

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

* Ganapati – Lord of all Gods

Alampata – Infinite Lord

Nideeshwaram – Bestower of treasures and riches

Eshanputra – Son of Lord Shiva

Siddhidata – Giver of success

Haridra – Golden colored

Avighna – Remover of all difficulties and obstacles

May Lord Ganesha showers

his finest blessings on you…

today and always.

* Lord Ganesh:

G-Get

A-Always

N-New

E-Energy

S-Spirit

H-Happiness.

* Ganesh Ji Ka Roop Nirala Hain,

Chehra B Kitna Bhola Bhala Hai

Jise Bhi Aati Hain Koyi Musibat

Use Inhi Ne To Sambhala

Hain. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

* May Lord Ganesha Come To Your

House And Take Away All

Your Laddus & Modaks With

All Your Worries And Sorrows.

Shubh Ganesh Chaturthi To You.

