Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2017 Facebook & Whatsapp Messages, Status, HD Wallpapers, Images and Greetings

With much fanfare and enthusiasm, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in Maharashtra and many other parts of India. The 10-day long festival is celebrated during the month of ‘Bhadra’ according to Hindu lunar calendar and starts on the fourth day of the month. Also known as the Vinayaka Chaturthi, it is observed to honour the birth of Lord Ganesha, son of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. The ten-day festival is also called ‘Ganeshotsav’. This year the festival will commence on August 25 and conclude on September 5.
Lord Ganesha or Ganpati is considered as the God of all beginnings and is worshipped at the start of any ritual or ceremony. He is also known to ward off evil, remove obstacles and bring prosperity.
People welcome Ganapati Bappa to their homes and in local pandals ahead of the puja and each day is celebrated with special food and aarti. The God is served dishes made with coconut, jaggery and modaks.
As the festival grips everyone, here are few greetings and messages to wish your loved on this Ganesh Chaturthi.
* Wishing you happiness as big as Ganesh’s appetite
life is long as his trunk
trouble as small as his mouse
and moments as sweet as his laddus
Sending you wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi!
* May the destroyer of evil grace you with
peace and love;
And blessings be showered upon you from
heaven up above!
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
* May the power of Deva Shree Ganesha:
Destroy your sorrows;
Enhance your happiness;
And create goodness all around you!
Wish you a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
* May Lord Ganesha Gives You,
A Rainbow For Every Storm,
A Smile For Every Tear,
A Promise For Every Care, &
An Answer To Every Prayer!
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
* Celebrate Ganesha Chaturthi The Festival
Of Lord Ganesha. Spread The Message
Of Honesty And Love Through
This World On This Day When Lord
Ganesha Ascended On This Earth To Kill Evil.
* God comes to this world in many forms and blesses us in different disguises.
Celebrate God’s benevolence bestowed on mortals like us through Lord Ganesha!
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
* Bakthi Ganapati
Sakthi Ganapati
Siddhi Ganapati
Lakshmi Ganapati
Maha Ganapati
May this Ganesh Chaturthi brings you Bakthi, Shakthi, Siddhi, Laskhmi and Maha Samriddhi!
* Lord Ganesh is our mentor and protector.
May He enrich your life
by always giving you great beginnings
and removing obstacles from your life.
Ganpati Bappa Morya!
Mangal Murti Morya!
* May Lord Ganesha Remove The Obstacles
Of Your Life, Provide You With Auspicious
Beginnings, Inspire You With Creativity,
And Bless You With Intellect And Wisdom!
Ganpati Bappa Morya Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
* Mushikavaahana modaka hastha,
Chaamara karna vilambitha sutra,
Vaamana rupa maheshwara putra,
Vighna vinaayaka paada namasthe
Happy Ganesh Chaturthy!!!
* May Lord Ganesh bless you with His favourite ‘Mithais’ to uplift your body and soul at all times.
1. Modak for energy and taste
2. Boondi Laddoo to drown your sorrows and
3. Peda to relish worldly offerings
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
* Ganapati – Lord of all Gods
Alampata – Infinite Lord
Nideeshwaram – Bestower of treasures and riches
Eshanputra – Son of Lord Shiva
Siddhidata – Giver of success
Haridra – Golden colored
Avighna – Remover of all difficulties and obstacles
May Lord Ganesha showers
his finest blessings on you…
today and always.
* Lord Ganesh:
G-Get
A-Always
N-New
E-Energy
S-Spirit
H-Happiness.
* Ganesh Ji Ka Roop Nirala Hain,
Chehra B Kitna Bhola Bhala Hai
Jise Bhi Aati Hain Koyi Musibat
Use Inhi Ne To Sambhala
Hain. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.
* May Lord Ganesha Come To Your
House And Take Away All
Your Laddus & Modaks With
All Your Worries And Sorrows.
Shubh Ganesh Chaturthi To You.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App