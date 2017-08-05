Happy Friendship Day 2017 Facebook, SMS and WhatsApp Messages, Status, Greetings and Images

Happy Friendship Day! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Happy Friendship Day! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Someone wise once said, “If you want to know a man, look at his friends!” We are all born with a family, but we choose our friends ourselves. They define us, and hold on to us during the toughest moments in life. Harry, Ron and Hermoine or Jai and Veeru… Cinema has often impersonated the unbreakable bond through legendary friendships onscreen. To celebrate the relationship, a special day known as “Friendship Day” is observed on the first Sunday of August every year in India. This time around, it falls on August 6.

The tradition first started in US in 1935, but it actually dates back to 1919. The day is celebrated on different dates in different countries. In several southern South American countries, particularly in Paraguay, the first World Friendship Day – International Friendship Day was first proposed in 1958 by the World Friendship Crusade. Later, on April 27, 2011, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared July 30 as the official International Friendship Day. In Oberlin, Ohio, Friendship Day is celebrated on April 8 each year.

To make the day noteworthy, friends tie wrist bands to express love for each other. Not just that, they also surprise each other by gifting flowers and greeting cards! But, if you’re not in the same city as your friends, don’t worry, you can still tell them what they mean to you.

Here are some of the best messages and quotes that you can send to them on WhatsApp or Facebook!

* Crazy days and screwed up nights,

Tons of Crushes and stupid fights,

Secrets we will take to the grave,

Pictures we will forever save.

Through thick and thin,

Always true.

Friends forever,

Me n U!

* A coin is easy to earn, a friend is hard to find. The coin depreciates but a friend appreciates. I lost a coin when I smsed u, but it’s okay because I got u.

* Friendship is like a computer;

I ‘enter’ ur life,

‘save’ u in my heart,

‘format’ ur problems,

& never ‘delete’ u from my memory!

Happy Friendship Day.

* If you need advice, text me… if you need a friend, call me … if you need me, come to me… if you need money…….. SUBSCRIBER CANNOT BE REACHED! Happy Friendship Day!

* Everyone Can Speak Sweet Word,

Everyone Can Buy Sweet Chocolate,

Everyone Can Smell Sweet Rose,

But No One Can Have Sweet Person

Like You Happy Frndship Day Dear.

* GOD is so wise, he didn’t create FRIENDS with price tags because if He did, I couldn’t afford YOU!!! Happy Friendship Day!

* Friendship Is Not A Game To Play,

It Is Not A Word To Say, It Doesn’t

Start On March And Ends On May,

It Is Tomorrow, Yesterday, Today

And Everyday. Happy Friendship Day

* Friends are like mango… you’ll never know which is sweet and which is not. Well I’m lucky coz I was able to find the sweetest mango in U!

