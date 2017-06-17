Happy Father’s Day 2017: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and Father’s Day WhatsApp Status and Facebook Messages

Your father deserves all the love. Shower it on them this Father’s Day. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Your father deserves all the love. Shower it on them this Father’s Day. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The contribution of parents in an individual’s life cannot be fathomed. They invest themselves completely and ask for nothing in return. However, as we go about in life, immersing ourselves in everything it has to offer, we often tend to take them and their sacrifices for granted. It is only fitting then that a day is kept exclusively for them, to pamper them and also remind how special they are to us.

Following this, several counties across the world observe Father’s Day on the third Sunday in the month of June. A father’s contribution in his child’s life is tremendous, and this day seeks to celebrate his presence.

Here are some messages and greetings you can use to wish your father.

* Happy Father’s Day! You are the best Daddy in this huge world.

* On Father’s Day, I can’t help reflecting on all the things you’ve given me and lessons you’ve taught me over the years. Although time and distance may separate us, the man you are and the person you’ve made me never diminish. I hope you have a wonderful day, Dad.

* I can’t tell you what you mean to me, you’re my world Dad.

* You are the pillar of strength and fountain of wisdom to me, my Dad.

* When I left my bicycle in the yard, you forgave me. When I sassed back, you forgave me. When I was late with Father’s Day wishes, you forgave me (right?). I love you and Happy Belated Father’s Day!

* To my Dad on Father’s Day: You are my keeper of secrets, slayer of closet-dwelling monsters, tear dabber, boo-boo kisser and all around hero. I love you.

* Life is more beautiful when you are with me, my Dad.

* Sending endless hugs on Father’s Day to my Daddy.

* On Father’s Day, I was wishing I could come up with just the right things to tell you how much I appreciate you for all you’ve meant in my life. Here’s what I came up with: I love you with all my heart, Dad.

* Like a Father to me” doesn’t seem powerful enough on Father’s Day. If giving, loving, protecting, teaching and accepting are what Fathers do, then you are truly my Dad. Love you.

* It’s difficult NOT to put you on a pedestal, Dad. You’re honest, caring, strong, compassionate and wise. Happy Father’s Day to the best Dad ever.

* The Almighty has gifted me the best thing ever possible on earth and that is my father.

* My father is just like a candle to me who bring light in the darkness.

* My father is someone who always provides a helping hand to me even if I don’t need any help.

* You are the sweetest and loveliest Dad and fortunately you are my Dad.

* I am so very lucky to have you as my father, love you so much Dad.

