Happy Easter 2018: Wishes, Images, WhatsApp, Facebook Status and Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Wallpapers to send to your loves ones!

The Easter Sunday is one of the most important days for Christians all over the world, as it marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. Easter falls on the third day after Good Friday — which is observed as the day when Christ was hung on the cross to pay the price of the world’s sin. Christians believe that on the third day (Easter Day), Christ rose from the dead, thereby being victorious over death itself.

The feast day of Easter was originally a pagan celebration of renewal and rebirth. Celebrated in the early spring, it honoured the pagan Saxon goddess Eastre. The meaning of Easter was also changed to reflect its new Christian orientation.

The day is perceived as a happy day, wherein the world was saved and to help you wish your loved ones on Easter, we have curated a list of messages, wishes, wallpapers and SMSes for you.

* This Easter, remember to focus on the real reason we celebrate. Let’s worship our Savior, Jesus Christ!

* Rise this Easter morning and praise the One who rose again! Hallelujah to the King!

* Let’s rejoice in Jesus on resurrection day! Have a blessed Easter!

* Have a Happy Easter! Shout it proud to our King!

* Count your blessings and thank Jesus for each and every one this Easter.

* We celebrate today because Jesus gave each of us a future with Him, we just have to accept it! Happy Easter to a beautiful sister (brother) in Christ!

* Wishing you a Happy Easter that is just as bright and joyful as the sprint time air around you.

* Easter is not just about God’s resurrection…

It’s also about the elimination of slavery…

A unification of conscience and faith.

Have a blessed Easter!

* May God keep you away from misfortunes, devious people and evil tongues.

* My wishes for your this Easter.

Good health,

Good fortune,

And Fulfilling life.

Happy Easter!

Have a blessed Easter!

