Happy Chocolate Day 2017 Wishes: Best Quotes, SMS, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages to send Your Dear Ones!

Calling in all the lovers to make memories, the month of February ushers with the frenzy of Valentine’s Day! But, it’s not just a day any more. Couples make merry for the entire week with each day signifying a special day — Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, Teddy Day, Hug Day and finally, Valentine’s Day!

Celebrated on February 8, Chocolate Day is the perfect occasion to savour sweet treats and indulge in treacly desserts. From a packet of sweet biscuits to cakes and ice creams or pure chocolate bars — friends and lovers gift and relish different kinds of chocolates on this day.

While there’s no need for a specific day to enjoy chocolate cookies, brownies or pies, woo your boyfriend or girlfriend with a box of chocolates or just go for a treat with your best buddies, this Chocolate Day!

Are you staying in different cities? Don’t be sad! You can make their day happy by sending sweet greetings on Chocolate Day to make their day. Here are the best quotes, wishes, greetings, images and poems to share with loved ones on social media platforms:

* This is a chocolate message,

For a dairy milk person,

From a five star friend,

For a melody reason,

And a kitkat time,

On a munch day,

In a perk mood to say,

Happy Chocolate Day!

For a five-star friend! (Source: DesiComments.com) For a five-star friend! (Source: DesiComments.com)

* All I Really Need Is Love,

But A Little Chocolate Now And Then Doesn’t Hurt!

Sweet treats! (Source: wall.alphacoders.com) Sweet treats! (Source: wall.alphacoders.com)

* Love Is Like A Chewing Gum,

It Tastes Only In The Beginning!

But Friendship Is Like Chocolate,

It Tastes Till It Ends!

Happy Chocolate Day

Find true happiness. (Source: Desispy.com) Find true happiness. (Source: Desispy.com)

* Life is like a chocolate box,

Each chocolate is like a portion of life,

Some are crunchy, some are nutty,

Some are soft, but all are DELICIOUS.

Happy Chocolate Day to my love one!

Life is like a box of chocolates. (Source: ilovefree) Life is like a box of chocolates. (Source: ilovefree)

* Lovely chocolate and lovely you,

And lovely are the things you do,

But the loveliest is the friendship of the two,

One is me and other is you!

Happy chocolate Day!

Chocolate is as sweet as you are. (Source: Whoa.in) Chocolate is as sweet as you are. (Source: Whoa.in)

* My sweet valentine,

You are a chocolate so you are sweetest,

You are a star so you are brightest,

You are a lovely girl so you are my dearest!

Happy Chocolate Day…

The three magical words coated with the sweetness of chocolate. (Source: Valentine Day Wishes) The three magical words coated with the sweetness of chocolate. (Source: Valentine Day Wishes)

* Pyar ka tyohar hai aaya.

Sang apne hai khushiya laya.

Aao mil kar manaye ise,

Koi bhi rang na rahe feeka,

Par sabse pehle karlo kuch muh meetha.

Happy Chocolate Day.

Sweet surprises! (Source: Whoa.in) Sweet surprises! (Source: Whoa.in)

* Here are my special gifts to my special friend:

My heart filled with love,

My eyes full of adoration,

My mind full of your dreams,

And a box full of chocolates.

Happy Chocolate Day!

