Happy Chinese New Year 2017: Wishes, SMS, Quotes, Images, Facebook, WhatsApp Status, Messages, Greetings for loved ones

Also known as the ‘Spring Festival’, Chinese New Year is celebrated at the turn of the dates of the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. This year, the first day of the Chinese New Year falls on January 28. One of the chief festivals, it calls out for a week long holiday.

Celebrated to reminisce the good times spent and to relax after a year of hard work, people go for a break during the week. They also wish for prosperity and happiness in the coming year. The day is spent by getting together for dinners or lunches, handing out red envelopes for good luck, bursting firecrackers, decorating homes and buying new clothes. Known as the “reunion dinner”, the New Year’s Eve dinner is touted to be the most important meal of the year. Several generations come together and have a gala time around the dining table.

Not just in urban areas, celebrations go on in rural areas and small towns as well. Dragon dance, lion dance and emperor’s wedding is staged at temple fairs.

Rat, monkey, goat or horse — according to the Chinese 12-year animal zodiac cycle, each year is named after an animal. 2017 is the Year of the Rooster!

Here are a few images and messages that you can share with your loved ones:

* The New Year, the new calendar and new days are a brand new opportunity to start a brand new life and to become a much better person.

* May this New Year be as colourful and interesting as the decorations that you put up in your home to welcome the festive season.

* May the old year take with it your anger, jealousy and ego; and may the New Year bring with it modesty, humility and honesty.

* Here’s wishing you a safe and sound New Year – a year you shall enjoy looking back upon even after a lapse of time.

* A lot of people, they get all caught up in the New Year’s resolution thing and I think it gives them an easy way, later, to say, ‘Oh, that was just a New Year’s resolution’ and not take it seriously. People who really want to make changes can make them any day of the year, whether it be the Jewish New Year, the Chinese New Year or any day that suits them. You’ve got every day of your life to make changes.

* May you have the wisdom to learn from the mistakes of your past and turn them into something productive for your future.

* Beauty, love, inspiration and respect is waiting for you in New Year. Don’t forget to take anything which is important for you.

* No one knows what will happen next in this year. But one thing everyone knows that this year will be more excited than the previous one.

