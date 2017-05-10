Happy Buddha Purnima 2017: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and Buddha Purnima Whatsapp Status, Facebook Messages

The day is celebrated all across the world. (Source: File Photo) The day is celebrated all across the world. (Source: File Photo)

Buddha Purnima or Vesak as it is popularly known as, commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, and is celebrated all across the world with immense excitement and aplomb. The founder of Buddhism, Gautam Buddha, was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautama in Lumbini in modern-day Nepal in and around 563 BC. The festival falls on the full moon day of the month of Baisakh, and falls some time in the month of April or May as per the Gregorian calendar.

ALSO READ | How India and the world celebrated Buddha Purnima

On this day, Buddhists residing in different parts of the world unite in their participation and celebration. Traditionally a holiday, the day is marked by Buddhists coming together and donating alms or offering prayers at temples. Along with the birth anniversary of Buddha, the day also celebrates his achievement of nirvana.

On this pious day here are some messages and greetings you can share with each other.

*May lord Buddha destroys all sins and obstacles of your life

Happy Buddha Jayanti.

(Source: askideas.com) (Source: askideas.com)

*On Buddha Jayanti…

Wishing that you find…

Rays of hope…

And your life is enlightened…

By the divine graces…

Of Lord Buddha!

*Spread the message

Of universal brotherhood

And compassion

far and wide

Wishing you peace on

Buddha Jayanti.

(Source: funbull.com) (Source: funbull.com)

*Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment- Buddha Happy Buddha Pornima! :)

*Rely on the teachings, not on the person

Rely on the meaning, not on the words

Rely on the real life, not on the dreams

Rely on the wisdom, not on the mind inside

Happy Buddha Jayanti!

(Source: updatebro.com) (Source: updatebro.com)

*In the burst of illumination

he discovered the meaning

of existence and became

Lord Buddha

Warm Greetings

on Buddha Jayanti…

(Source: updatebro.com) (Source: updatebro.com)

(Source: SendScraps.com) (Source: SendScraps.com)

*Between birth and death there is nothing else to happen but love.

If you miss love between birth and death,

you have missed the whole opportunity of life.

You may gather knowledge and money and prestige and power,

but if have missed love then you have missed the real door.

Happy Buddha Purnima

(Source: SendScraps.com) (Source: SendScraps.com)

(Source: SendScraps.com) (Source: SendScraps.com)

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd