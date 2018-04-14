Happy Bengali New Year 2018: Wishes, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Pics, Messages, Wallpapers

One of the most important festivals for Bengalis around the globe, Poila Boishak is the Bengali New Year. This year, the festival falls on April 15 and people celebrate the day with zest and zeal. The festival is marked on the first day of Baishakh according to the lunisolar Bengali calendar. The festival thus also often coincides with other regional new years like Vishu in Kerala, Rangoli Bihu in Assam among others.
Interestingly, Pohela Boishak or Bengali New Year also marks the beginning of the new financial year for the Bengali business community (like Diwali is for many other parts of India, or April 1 for the corporate world). Thus, on this day, Bengalis often visit shops and buy valuables as it signifies good fortune. And like any festival, it is incomplete without a great meal, sweets and desserts!
So, if you’re away from your family this Poila Boishak, then here are some lovely greetings that you can send to your near and dear ones to wish them Subho Noboborsho.
* Let this year be one that brings you
peace, joy and fulfillment.
Happy Poila Boisakh 1425!
* A New Year marks a new beginning welcome it with a grand feast and celebrate it with a high spirit.
Subho Noboborsho to you and your family.
* Wishing you a happy and prosperous
Pohela Baisakh filled with prosperity and happiness.
Happy Bengali New Year!
* Let it be a new beginning of a wonderful year with anew vigor and hope. May all darkness and despair disappear from your life! Wishing you a very happy New Year!
* May this New year brings you
A career bright as Sun
Peace as cool as water,
Prosperity as shine as Gold
Love as sweet as honey
Happy Bengali New Year
* A Career like sunshine at morning
A life like a flow of river
Happiness like a sunflower in the morning
That is my new year wishes to you
Happy Poila Boisakh 1425
* Bochor seser jhora pata
bollo ure eshe,
Ekti bochor periye gelo
haoyar sathe vese,
Natun ochor asche taake
jotno kore rekho,
Swapno gulo sotti kore
vison valo theko.
HAPPY NEW YEAR
* Notun e din,
Notun alo,
Notun e bochor,
Notun kichhu bhalo,
Notun kichhu katha,
Notun kichhu asha,
Notun kore jibon niea notun sopno dekha.
SUBHO NOBOBORSO
* Sopno Sajao Ronger Melai…
Jibon Vashao Rongin Velai…
Phire Cholo Matir Tane…
Notun Shure Notun Gane…
Notun Asha Jagao Prane…
Khuje Nao Bachar Mane…..
Sobai k Nobo borsher Onek Onek Shubhecha!!!
