Happy Baisakhi 2018: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Wallpaper to send to your loved ones

Baisakhi is right around the corner and people all across the country are filled with joy and enthusiasm to celebrate the harvest festival. According to the Nanakshahi calendar and the Mool Nanakshahi Calendar, this year Baisakhi will be commemorated on April 14. Also known as Vaisakhi, this occasion marks the birth of the Khalsa way of living and it is on this day that the formation of the Khalsa Panth, under the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh took place in 1699. For the Hindus, this time is auspicious as it is believed to be the time when Goddess Ganga descended on earth. To honour her on the day of Baisakhi people gather along the sacred river Ganges for the holy bath.

On the special occasion of Baisakhi do not miss out on wishes your loved ones on the special occasion. Here is a curation of best Baisakhi SMS Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Quotes to send to your family, friend and relatives.

*Nachle gaale humare saath

Ayi hai Baisakhi khushiyon ke saath

Masti mein jhoom aur kheer-poore kha

Aur na kar tu duniya ki parwa.

Baisakhi Mubarak Ho!!

*Happy Baisakhi to all!

I hope celebrations of the day are as

coloruful and joyous for you as ever.

*May you come up as bright as sun,

as cool as water and as sweet as honey.

Hope this Baisakhi fulfill all your desires and wishes.

Happy Baisakhi!!

*Tussi Hasde yo sanu hasaan vaaste

Tussi rone yo saanu rovaan vaaste

Ek vaar rus ke ta vekho sohneyo

Marr javange tuhanu manaan vaaste.

Baisakhi da din hai khushiyan manaan vaaste.

Baisakhi diyan vadhiyan!

Oh Kheta di mehak,

Oh jhumara da nachna,

bada yaad aunda hai,

tere naal manaya hoeya har saal yaad aunda hai

dil karda hai tere kol aake Vaisakhi da anand lelaan

Ki karan kam di majburi,

Phir vi dost tu mere dil vich rehnda hain…

Happy Baisakhi!!

Baisakhi de is paawan parv diyan sabnu vadhaiyyan.

Wahe Guru Ji sab da bhala karein.

Happy Baisakhi!

May this special day of

Baisakhi hold in store- the fulfillment of

all hopes and dreams that you aspire for.

Have a joyous Baisakhi!

On this Vaisakhi, let us pray it

will be a year with new peace,

new happiness, and an abundance of new friends.

May God bless you throughout the coming season. Happy Vaisakhi!

Mere Punjab di mitti jad wee

menu wajaa maar bulandi hai,

har din mere dil ich ik navi Baisakhi aandhi hai!!!

