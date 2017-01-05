Gurpurab 2017 messages, Gurpurab SMS, wishes and images

January 5, 2017 marks the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth guru of Sikhs. (Source: Thinkstock Images) January 5, 2017 marks the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth guru of Sikhs. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

This year marks the 350th birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Born in Bihar’s Patna as Gobind Rai, he was anointed as a spiritual leader of the Sikhs at the mere age of nine. He is known for his valiance and bravery on battlefields, especially those against the Mughals, as much as he is known for his philosophy, principles and spiritual teachings. He vehemently stood against social injustices, oppression and tyranny.

The birth anniversary falls in December or January, or even both the months depending on the Gregorian calendar. However, the annual celebrations are decided based on the Nanakshahi calendar. Devotees commemorate the day by organising mass processions. They share sweets and cold drinks (mostly sherbet) and sing devotional songs during the festivities. People gather at gurudwaras and pray for prosperity and blessings from the holy saint. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, just like other festivals in India, has friends, family members and loved ones getting together and gorging on a delicious spread of dishes. The spiritual leaders and elders narrate the Guru’s tales of courage and grit to the younger ones on this day.

On this day, reminisce the goodness and valiance of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and share your happiness with your loved ones and friends with these WhatsApp messages, Facebook texts and greetings.

* If you are strong, torture not the weak,

And thus lay not the axe to thy empire.

– Guru Gobind Singh, Zafarnama



* May happiness and blessings surround you as we join together to remember the beloved Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the beginnings of Sikhism.

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Born in Bihar's Patna as Gobind Rai, he was anointed as a spiritual leader of the Sikhs at the mere age of nine.

* May happiness and blessings surround you as we join together to remember the beloved Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the Khalsa and Sikhism.

He vehemently stood against social injustices, oppression and tyranny.

* Nanak Naam Jahaaz Hai

Jo Chadhe So Uttre Paar!

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

The spiritual leaders and elders narrate the Guru's tales of courage and grit to the younger ones on this day.

* The Guru is my ship to cross sin’s lake and the world ocean.

The Guru is my place of pilgrimage and sacred stream.

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Devotees commemorate the day by organising mass processions.

* See o’ people, there appeareth

On the blessed land of Patna

The Tenth Master

In the most resplendent glory

Shining forth from the

Galaxy of spir

Devotees share sweets and cold drinks (mostly sherbet) and sing devotional songs during the festivities.

* Guru Nanak Dev Ji Ke Sadkarma

Sada Hame Rah Dikhayenge

Vahe Guru Ke Dhan Se,

Sabake Bigade KamKaj Ban Jayenge



* “He alone is a man who keeps his word:

Not that he has one thing in the heart, and another on the tongue.”

– Guru Gobind Singh, Zafarnama

