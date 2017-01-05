Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s 350th ‘Prakash Parv’: 10 inspiring quotes to remember the Guru

January 5 marks the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of the tenth Sikh guru, who is known for his bravery and principles. (Source: Thinkstock Images) January 5 marks the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of the tenth Sikh guru, who is known for his bravery and principles. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Sikhs across the world will come together on January 5 to celebrate the 350th Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, also called Prakash Utsav or Prakash Parv. Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj was one of the ten revered Sikh gurus. He was a spiritual master, philosopher and poet. He is known to have fought bravely against injustice, social differences and tyrannical establishments. The celebrations will be held at Patna, in Bihar, the birthplace of the Guru. The events will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other leaders, being a part of the celebrations.

Guru Gobind Singh was born as Gobind Rai in Patna. He was anointed as the spiritual leader of the Sikhs at the mere age of nine and is the tenth Sikh guru. Guru Gobind Singh is known to have initiated the five ‘K’s that the Sikhs devotedly abide by:

Kesh: uncut hair

Kangha: a wooden comb

Kara: an iron or steel bracelet worn on the wrist

Kirpan: a sword

Kacchera: short breeches

His life continues to inspire many, who follows his principles and philosophy.

Here are ten of the Guru’s quotes to remember him by, on his birth anniversary celebration.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj was one of the ten revered Sikh gurus.

* “Karta (The Creator) and Karim (The beneficient) are the names of the same God.

Razak (The provider) and Rahim (The merciful) are also the names given to Him.

Let no man in his error wrangle over differences in names.

Worship the One God who is the Lord of all. Know that his form is one and He is the One light diffused in all.”

He was a spiritual master, philosopher and poet.

* “He who trusts, however, in an oath on God,

His Protection also in He; in need, He shows the Path.”

He is known to have fought bravely against injustice, social differences and tyrannical establishments.

* “When there is incest, adultery, atheism, hatred of religion, no more dharma, and sin everywhere, the impossible Iron Age has come; in what way the world will be saved? For the helpless, the Lord Himself will manifest as the Supreme Purusha. He will be called the Kalki incarnation and will be glorious like a lion coming down from heaven.”

Guru Gobind Singh was born as Gobind Rai in Patna. * "Shed not recklessly the blood of another with thy sword, Lest the Sword on High falls upon thy neck."

He was anointed as the spiritual leader of the Sikhs at the mere age of nine and is the tenth Sikh guru.

* “Egotism is such a terrible disease, he dies, to be reincarnated he continues coming and going.”

