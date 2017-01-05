Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s 350th ‘Prakash Parv’: 10 inspiring quotes to remember the Guru

Sikhs across the world will come together on January 5 to celebrate the 350th Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, also called Prakash Utsav or Prakash Parv. Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj was one of the ten revered Sikh gurus. He was a spiritual master, philosopher and poet. He is known to have fought bravely against injustice, social differences and tyrannical establishments. The celebrations will be held at Patna, in Bihar, the birthplace of the Guru. The events will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other leaders, being a part of the celebrations.
Guru Gobind Singh was born as Gobind Rai in Patna. He was anointed as the spiritual leader of the Sikhs at the mere age of nine and is the tenth Sikh guru. Guru Gobind Singh is known to have initiated the five ‘K’s that the Sikhs devotedly abide by:
Kesh: uncut hair
Kangha: a wooden comb
Kara: an iron or steel bracelet worn on the wrist
Kirpan: a sword
Kacchera: short breeches
His life continues to inspire many, who follows his principles and philosophy.
Here are ten of the Guru’s quotes to remember him by, on his birth anniversary celebration.
* “Karta (The Creator) and Karim (The beneficient) are the names of the same God.
Razak (The provider) and Rahim (The merciful) are also the names given to Him.
Let no man in his error wrangle over differences in names.
Worship the One God who is the Lord of all. Know that his form is one and He is the One light diffused in all.”
* “He who trusts, however, in an oath on God,
His Protection also in He; in need, He shows the Path.”
* “When there is incest, adultery, atheism, hatred of religion, no more dharma, and sin everywhere, the impossible Iron Age has come; in what way the world will be saved? For the helpless, the Lord Himself will manifest as the Supreme Purusha. He will be called the Kalki incarnation and will be glorious like a lion coming down from heaven.”
* “Egotism is such a terrible disease, he dies, to be reincarnated he continues coming and going.”