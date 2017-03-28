Gudi Padwa/Ugadi 2017 Wishes: Best Gudi Padwa/Ugadi SMS Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Quotes to send Happy Gudi Padwa/Ugadi greetings

Gudi Padwa and Ugadi are celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month to mark the beginning of the New year according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Gudi Padwa and Ugadi are celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month to mark the beginning of the New year according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Gudi Padwa is celebrated by people in India to mark the first day of the Hindu luni-solar calendar. While Maharashtrians and Konkanis call their new year celebrations Gudi Padwa, in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the festival is known as Ugadi. It also marks the onset of spring and harvest season. People start the festivities by taking the traditional oil-bath and consuming neem leaves. It is believed that consuming the leaves purifies the blood and increases one’s immunity against diseases. Chaitra Navaratri is also observed for nine days starting from the first day of the luni-solar calendar.

Here are Facebook, WhatsApp messages and greetings you can send your loved ones, far and near, to celebrate the festival.

* Buri yaado se na kare aankhe nam,

Khatta swad chakh kar bhulaye gum,

Aao sab yaaro, mil kar manaye,

Ugadi ka tyohaar hum,

Wishing you a Gudi Padwa 2017…!!

(Source: Desicomments.in) (Source: Desicomments.in)

* Memories of moments celebrated together

Moments that has been attached in my heart, forever

Make me Miss You even more this Ugadi.

Hope this Gudi Padwa brings in Good Fortune &

Abounding Happiness for you!

HAPPY Gudi Padwa.

(Source: 123greetings.in) (Source: 123greetings.in)

* Naxidar kathivari Reshmi vastr,

Tyachyavar chandicha lota,

ubharuni Marathi manachi GUDHI,

Sajra karuya ha Gudi Padwa!

Nutan Varshachya Hardik Shubheccha

(Source: 123greetings.in) (Source: 123greetings.in)

(Source: Wikidiki) (Source: Wikidiki)

* Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa Amidst Fanfare & Religious fervor. May the day bestow on you & your family members…

Good Luck – Health – Happy Times!

(Source: pressks) (Source: pressks)

* May each day of this New Year be as bright and beautiful as this Rangoli… Wishing you a very Happy Gudi Padwa!

(Source: Happy Valentines Day Images) (Source: Happy Valentines Day Images)

* “U” thsavam

“G” owravam

“A” anandam

“D” hanam

“I” shwaryam

“UGADI”

Hevilambi Nama Samvatsara Shubhakankshalu!

(Source: Valentinesday2017wishes) (Source: Valentinesday2017wishes)

*May your hate for your enemies fades away

May the darkness around you become lighter

May this Ugadi bring joy, health and prosperity to you and your family.

(Source: Ugadi wishes) (Source: Ugadi wishes)

*May This Ugadi be as bright as ever

May this Ugadi bring joy, health and wealth to you

May the festival of lights brighten up you and your near and dear ones lives

(Source: 365greetings) (Source: 365greetings)

* Memories of moments celebrated together… Moments those have been attached in my heart, forever… Make me Miss You even more this Ugadi. Hope this Ugadi brings in Good Fortune & Abounding Happiness for you! HAPPY Ugadi!

(Source: Dgreetings) (Source: Dgreetings)

* May your hate for your enemies fade away, May the darkness around you become lighter, May this Ugadi bring joy, health and prosperity to you and your family.

(Source: 123greetings) (Source: 123greetings)

* This Ugadi, may your enemies become friends, the darkness of negativity fade away from your life and you discover a new person within you. Happy Telugu New Year!

(Source: Easyday Snydle.1) (Source: Easyday Snydle.1)

* Long live the tradition of Hindu culture and as the generations have passed by Hindu culture is getting stronger and stronger let’s keep it up. Best Wishes for Ugadi!!!

