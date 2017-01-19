For All Times

Seeta Patel’s performance highlights the relevance of classical work. Seeta Patel’s performance highlights the relevance of classical work.

Within a cone of blue light on a darkened stage, Seeta Patel stands silhouetted as she prepares to tell the story of a nayika longing for her beloved, Krishna. The interplay of light and darkness stretches throughout the piece, Something Then, Something Now, while Patel evokes moments of bliss as well as the pain of parting. The work marks the debut of the London-based Patel, 36, in India. Even before she was chosen as a judge and mentor for television show BBC Young Dancer 2015, Patel was a star in Britain for her Bharatanatyam and contemporary performances and an experimental film, The Art of Defining Me. Born in London and brought up in Bristol, Patel began dancing at a Saturday school that was run by a member of the local temple. “I was too young to think of cultural identity or heritage. That thinking came much later and, by that time, the art form was driving me. The hunger I had for it went beyond an intellectual need or identity,” she says. Excerpts from an interview with Patel:

Why did you name a story of love and separation drawn from mythology, Something Then, Something Now?

When I thought about the title, I considered both the content and the form being presented. I wanted to highlight the relevance of classical work and how it can be appreciated in today’s world. Classicism is often relegated to a position of antiquity, or a dusty museum piece with no relevance to the ‘now’. I believe that classicism is timeless and is evolving all the time. I wanted a title that reflected the well-worn musical compositions I was working with, alongside the immediacy of the interpretation that I chose to present.The title is about highlighting that things from the past can come together in harmony with the now and create a relevant and meaningful work.

What are the universal emotions you explore in the varnam?

The theme of this varnam, as many varnams explore, is that of love in separation. In this composition the dancer is talking to her friend and asking her not to hinder her union with her beloved. She asks her to bring him to her. The object of her affection in this case is Krishna. I connect to the work in terms of its emotions. The work begins with lightness and playfulness. As the piece progresses, the intensity of all the emotions grow. The feeling of hope, agitation, expectation, interspersed with fear of the effects of Cupid’s arrows all reach a crescendo until finally the resolution emerges and the friend agrees to go and call the beloved as she waits in hope.

How does the dance interact with the lighting?

The lighting is there to accentuate the architecture of the abstract dance elements and the ebb and flow of emotions in the narrative sections. Lighting designer Guy Hoare worked in great detail looking at the way the compositions are structured and how the evening evolves and shifts. He took an idea and found several ways to develop it while keeping a core visual idea in mind. There is a simplicity and beauty to the design as opposed to trying to put too many different ideas into one evening of work.