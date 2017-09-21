Watch Ramlila this Navratri: Here are five popular places in Delhi

The stories of Rama and Ravana are enacted by multiple teams of actors in both rural and urban areas. (Source: Express photo by Sahil Walia) The stories of Rama and Ravana are enacted by multiple teams of actors in both rural and urban areas. (Source: Express photo by Sahil Walia)

One of the main features of Navratri, the nine-day festival honouring the victory of Lord Rama over King Ravana, is the dramatic performance of Ramlila that take place across India. These presentations/shows, which is the dramatic re-enactment of the life of Ram, according to the ancient Hindu epic Ramayana, begins from the first day of the Navratri (September 21) and culminates on Dussehra (September 30), when the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran are burnt. People come out in large numbers to attend Ramlila performances that are held at temples or constructed stages. The stories of Rama and Ravana are enacted by multiple teams of actors in both rural and urban areas. The whole event is a blend of songs, plays, recitals and narration, and the elaborate event takes place every evening, in different places – mainly across the northern region of India.

The capital city of Delhi is one of the popular hubs for the performances of Ramlila. There are various places across Delhi where thousands of people collect to watch the alluring performances by artists. Here is a list of five places across Delhi where the most extraordinary Ramlila performances take place. Don’t miss them out.

Ramlila Maidan

One of the most popular and oldest spots in Delhi is the Ramlila Maidan. It is a large ground that is traditionally used for hosting the Ramlila annually. It is believed that the ground, which was earlier a large pond, was filled up with land by the Hindu soldiers of the Mughal army. They did so to shift from the flood planes of Yamuna bank, where they originally performed Ramlila. The spot soon gained popularity and is now one of the most prominent places where Ramlila is conducted. Shri Ram Lila Committee will be performing at the Ramlila Maidan.

Location: Ramlila Maidan /Ramlila Ground, near New Delhi Railway Station

Time: 6pm

Subhash Maidan

Another popular spot in Delhi, where Ramlila performances take place is Subash Maidan. Located near Red Fort market, the well known Shri Dharmic Lila Committee performs at this destination. This committee branched out from Shri Ram Lila Committee and does elaborate performances showcasing Hanuman, Lord Ram and Ravana.

Location: Subhash Maidan, opposite the Old Lajapat Rai Market near the Red Fort.

Time: 8pm

Red Fort Lawns

The popular Nav Shri Dharmik Leela Committee will be performing on the massive lawns of Red Fort. The Ramlila cum Dussehra mela, held on the famous grounds, go on for nine days and is a popular destination for tourists. The event also showcases a variety of stalls, events and games during the festive season. This committee is known for its unique lightening and performances specially designed to attract younger audience.

Location: Red Fort lawns, Netaji Subhash Marg, Chandni Chowk

Time: 7:30pm

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Theater lawns

The popular Shriram Bhartiya Kala Kendra Theater, situated near Mandi House, is a well-known Indian cultural institute that showcases a Kathak-based Ramlila annually since 1957. It is also a noted organisation which runs a school for music, dance and performing arts in New Delhi. Ramlila is enacted by experienced artiste with a touch of modern choreography and art.

Location: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra theater, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

Time: 6:30pm

Lal Qila Maidan

The large grounds of Lal Qila are used for the performances of Ramila and the renowned Luv Kush Ram Lila Committee is known to presents its show there. The grounds cater to a large audience and is a popular spot for people who enjoy a bit of Bollywood during the show.

Location: Lal Qila, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

Time: 7pm

