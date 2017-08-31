Eid Mubarak! WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook greetings to wish your loved ones on Eid al-Adha 2017

Eid al-Adha is hugely anticipated by Muslims all across the world and celebrated with a lot of gusto. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Eid al-Adha is hugely anticipated by Muslims all across the world and celebrated with a lot of gusto. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Eid al-Adha, one of the most auspicious and celebrated festival by Muslims, is finally here. Falling on September 1-2, Muslims all over the world will come together with their loved ones to celebrate the occasion with zeal and fanfare. Known as the Sacrifice Feast, Eid al-Adha is celebrated to honour Ibrahim (Abraham) for his dedication and commitment to the demands of Allah. On this Eid, families come together and sacrifice an animal, usually a goat, to show their devotion and loyalty to their Allah. The feast is then distributed amongst families, relatives and poor. It is a common belief that on the eve of Eid, all those in the vicinity of the area should be fed. On the occasion of Eid, people visit and take food and sweets for their relatives and neighbours and celebrate the festival with them. However, meeting everyone is

However, meeting everyone isn’t a possibility. So here is a collection of messages and wishes that you can send to your loved ones on Whatsapp, SMSs or via email and not miss out on spreading the spirit of the festival this year.

*Today I pray that

happiness stays at your door

may it knock early and stay late

and leave the gift of Allah’s love, peace, joy

and good health behind!

*As you offer your sacrifices,

I wish that Allah showers his divine

blessings and fulfills all your dreams

on Eid and always.

Happy EID

*Bakra debit

Cash credit

Qurbani debit

Gosht Credit

Qasai Debit

Khaal Credit

Aap Debit

Hum Credit

Eid Mubarik…

Hamara Msg Debit

Apka Reply Credit

*Eid mubarak wishes

No shadows to depress you

Only joys to surround you

God himself to bless you

these r my wishes for you

Today, tomorrow, and every day.

Eid Mubarik.

*May Allah flood your life with happiness,

your heart with love,

your soul with spiritual,

your mind with wisdom,

Eid Mubarak to you from all of my heart

*”Meat Mubarak”

And Keep on eating

Different dishes this season.

Happy Bakrid Mubarak

*Can I stay here in your inbox and wait

till CHAND RAAT so that I will be first

to Greet you and wish you

Happy Eid Mubarak

*May the noor of this month illuminate your heart

-Eid Mubarak

