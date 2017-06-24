Eid al-Fitr 2017: Why do Muslims celebrate Eid on different dates?

Eid al-Fitr is one of the most anticipated festivals for Muslims all across the globe. (Source: File Photo) Eid al-Fitr is one of the most anticipated festivals for Muslims all across the globe. (Source: File Photo)

Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, is unanimously considered as the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, owing to the belief that Quran was written during this time. Muslims all across the globe observe fast from dawn to dusk, in order to prove their devotion to god and also to feel the plight of the less fortunate people. Eid al-Fitr is a celebration of the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan. The month of Ramzan begins with looking at the crescent moon, and continuing the same practice, the Eid festivities also begin after the moon is sighted. It is thus that creates some discrepancies when it comes to celebrate the day. Countries where the moon is sighted first start the celebrations, and those who see it on the next day follow their celebrations accordingly. This year, the debate of the festival date is between June 25 and June 26.

Muslims across the world follow the lunar calendar, which is different from the Georgian calendar. The lunar calendar is guided by the phases of the moon and has 11 or 12 days lesser than the Georgian calendar. Thus, in 12 months of the Islamic or the lunar calendar, there will be 354 or 355 days, and if compared with the Georgian calendar, the dates move backwards every year. Owing to this, every year the dates for Ramzan and Eid change, as each country celebrates the day as per their geographical celebrations.

According to Islamic traditions, the Muslim calendar began when Prophet Mohammad migrated from Mecca to Medina. The migration, known as Hijr, took place in 622 AD. Eid al-Fitr is one of the most anticipated festivals for the Muslims and is spent with friends, relatives and friends.

