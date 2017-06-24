Eid Mubarak! WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook greetings to wish your loved ones on Eid al-Fitr 2017

Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and it is fitting that you spread the cheer among your loved ones. (Source: File Photo) Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and it is fitting that you spread the cheer among your loved ones. (Source: File Photo)

Eid-al-Fitr is the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, marking an end to a month-long observance of fast from dawn to dusk. In Islam there are two Eids – Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. On Eid al-Adha, or commonly known as Bakr-Eid or “sacrifice feast”, sheep or goat is sacrificed and later, their meat is distributed in three parts, among family, friends and the poor. On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Muslims break the fast they had been observing for a month in order to feel closer to their god. The day is hugely anticipated by Muslims all across the world and celebrated with a lot of gusto. Friends and family meet and greet each other on this auspicious day, and several delicacies are prepared. The celebrations generally go on for about three days.

So, on this auspicious occasion, we bring you 20 greetings and messages that you can share among family and friends on WhatsApp, through SMSes or even email, wishing them a wonderful Eid.

*May the choicest

blessing of Allah

fill your life with

joy and prosperity.

EID MUBARAK

*May the day delight

and the moments measure all the special joys

for all of you to treasure.

May the year ahead

be fruitful too,

for your home and family

and specially for you.

EID MUBARAK

*Eid…

A time for joy,

a time for togetherness,

a time to remember my blessings..

For me… it’s you!

May Allah Bless you &

Give u all the joy u bring to my life!

*May you be guided by

your faith in Allah

&

shine in his divine blessings!

Eid Mubarak.

*Happy Eid Mubark to everyone. May you all have a very happy and blessed Eid. Enjoy these amazing days and remember those who need our help.

*I hope you enjoy each and every moment of it. May God accept our fasts and prayers.

*Eid Mubarak. May Allah blessings be with you today, tomorrow and always.

*May this special day brings peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. Eid Mubarak!

*May the day delight and the moments measure all the special joys for all of you to treasure. May the year ahead be fruitful too, for your home and family and especially for you. Happy Eid Mubarak To You!

*My well wishes, my good wishes for you are the just prayers for your long happy life from God on this noble event. Wish you a very Happy Eid Mubarak.

*May God give you happiness of heaven above. Happy Eid Mubarak To You All.

*I wish you the gift of faith, the blessing of hope, and the peace of his love at Eid and always. Eid Mubarak.

*It’s a day of rejoice and bliss; it’s a day of blessing and peace; it’s a day to reflect and ponder; it’s a day to celebrate together! Eid Mubarak.

