Easter Day 2017: Significance, History, Traditions and Celebrations

Why do we celebrate Easter? (Source: Thinkstock Images) Why do we celebrate Easter? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Known as the Resurrection Sunday, Easter is observed to celebrate the rise of Lord Jesus from the dead. It occurred on the third day of his burial after his crucifixion by the Romans. Also called Pascha, it symbolises the beginning of the Passion of Jesus, which leads the way to a forty-day period of fasting, prayer, and redemption.

ALSO READ | Easter 2017: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, Greetings & Poems for your loved ones

The week before Easter is known as the “Holy Week”. Christians observe the days as Easter Triduum, including Maundy Thursday, honouring the Maundy and Last Supper, as well as Good Friday. While in Western Christianity, Easter begins on Sunday and lasts for seven weeks, according to Eastern Christianity, it begins on Pascha and ends with the Feast of the Ascension on the fortieth day.

ALSO READ | Easter Specials: Head to these restaurants in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai to indulge in Easter special brunch and lunch treats

Not set for a fixed date in the Gregorian or Julian calendars that follow the cycle of the sun, the festival is determined through a lunisolar calendar. This year, Easter falls on Sunday, April 16.

On the Easter day, colourful eggs are seen all around. Do you know why Easter eggs are so important on the festival? Well, they are a symbol of the empty tomb. Decorating Easter eggs and visiting the church, people celebrate it in unique ways all across the globe. The symbol of resurrection, Easter lily graces the nooks and corners of houses and churches. Not just the traditional customs, but there are quite a lot of fun activities that are a part of the festival — from egg hunting to decking up the gift-giving character, Easter Bunny, and being a part of Easter parades.

Not just that, there are many cool Easter recipes prepared specially on the festival like boiled eggs, roast lamb, simnel cake and Easter biscuits!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd