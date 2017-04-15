Easter 2017: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, Greetings & Poems for your loved ones

This year Easter falls on April 16. (Source: Thinkstock Images) This year Easter falls on April 16. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Do you know the significance of Easter or have you been celebrating it every year without much thought? Before we get on to those lovely messages, it’s imperative that you know at least something about the festival. Of great importance to the Christian community, this religious festival is celebrated every year to mark the rebirth of Jesus Christ.

According to the Gospels, Christ was reborn on the third day of his crucification. As the story goes, one of his disciples called Judas Iscariot had guided the temple guards to arrest Jesus Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane. Conflicting testimony against Christ was brought forward by many witnesses, to which Jesus answered nothing. When, the high priest said, “I adjure you, by the Living God, to tell us, are you the Anointed One, the Son of God?” Jesus replied ambiguously and said, “You have said it, and in time you will see the Son of Man seated at the right hand of the Almighty, coming on the clouds of Heaven.” Irked by his response, the head priest condemned Jesus for blasphemy, and sentenced him to death. Christ willingly suffered and died by crucifixion however, after three days, on Easter, he rose from the dead. This is looked upon as a victory over sin and death and a future of resurrection for all who are united to him by faith.

This year Easter falls on April 16. And now that you know it’s importance, scroll through these lovely wishes, quotes, messages, images, greetings and poems to send to your loved ones.

Happy Easter to you and your family as we celebrate our Father’s greatest sacrifice through his Son, Jesus Christ. Have a blessed Easter!

May this Easter Sunday inspire you to new hope, happiness, prosperity and abundance, all received through God’s divine grace.

Spring has sprung, the grass has riz, I wish I were in the chocolate biz! Happy Easter!

May the Lord bless your home with happiness and unwavering faith this Easter.

Easter gives hope for tomorrow, As after the winter comes Spring. Our hearts can be filled with gladness As hearts rejoice and sing.

All we got to do is follow Christ, for in Christ will all our queries be solved. Have a Blessed and Meaningful Easter.

If it weren’t for the beautiful spring weather, I’d be really upset with that damn bunny for eating all my flower bulbs.

Happy Easter anyway!

May the spirit of the Lord fill your home this Easter and all the rest of your days.

Easter is a good time to enjoy all of your many meaningful blessings: family, friends, Jesus, and, of course, chocolate molded into tasty bunnies.

Happy Easter!

Stand up and cheer, for Easter is here. Happy Easter!

May you feel the bright, joyful blessings God has to offer you during this Easter holiday.

Why did the bunny cross the road? Because it was the chicken’s day off. Happy Easter!

Easter is a wonderful day to celebrate all Christ has done for us. Have a Blessed Easter!

May you feel the hope of new beginnings, love and happiness during this joyful Easter holiday.

Easter is about sharing love, and maybe a little chocolate too. Happy Easter!

Here’s a poem for you:



Hallelujah! Christ Arose! (Margaret Cagle)

Furry bunnies and Easter eggs

Are for children to have fun,

But will they hear the story

Of God’s holy resurrected Son?

Baskets and chocolate bunnies

May also enter the Easter scenes,

But let’s make sure the children

Know what Easter really means.

Christ Jesus died for our sins,

But that’s not the end of the story.

He arose from the dead and the grave

Before He soon went back to Glory.

The Easter season is a good time

To let Jesus’ light shine through.

Tell others that He died for us,

And that He was resurrected too.

Yes, the Savior died for everyone.

This is what I have already said,

But praise God! And hallelujah!

He also rose up from the dead!

May God bless us all at Easter.

It is a happy time of the year,

When we celebrate the Resurrection

Of our precious Savior so dear.

