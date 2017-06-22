Early years

Sahil Naik with his piece, Tower of Babel Sahil Naik with his piece, Tower of Babel

When 25-year-old Sahil Naik first visited Khoj Studios in Delhi’s Khirkee, one of the first things he noticed was the vulnerability of this space to a “man-made catastrophe”. Hailing from the temple town of Ponda in Goa, he recalled how he often witnessed safety drills near the busy temple. “I felt the congested, dense area of Khirkee is similarly vulnerable,” says Naik. Through his project at Khoj, the postgraduate from MS University, Baroda, is investigating urban neighborhoods as sites of trauma. “I’m looking at the nature of housing structures, their proximity and thereby their vulnerability to numerous threats. For instance, a fire would spread almost immediately here,” he adds. The medium here is a miniature model of Khirkee, in the form of the Tower of Babel, recorded in the Book of Genesis, from where people migrated to different directions.

The ongoing project shares space with the artwork of four other young artists from across India who are part of the Peers Emerging Artists Show 2017 at Khoj. Curated by Mario D’Souza, the jury that selected the participants comprised Arunkumar HG, Gigi Scaria, Rakhi Peswani and Rohini Devasher. Aimed at providing mentorship to young artists, most of the projects are based on artists’ observations in neighbourhoods spread across Delhi. If Vrishali Purandare, 27, has used clay from Kumhargali to create a hollow clay structure around herself that she will break out from, to comment on land mining, 28-year-old Tanaya Kundu is showcasing photographs and videos that capture the changing and unpredictable character of Khirkee that has migrant residents from across India. In another, more personal work, Kundu discusses the oppression she has faced due to her gender. “My feminine identity was always treated as a disadvantage and something to be controlled by the patriarchal power,” says Kundu, who will hold a performance raising these concerns.

A postgraduate in cinematography from Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, Sagar Shiriskar has photographed a traditional calligrapher or “katib” as they are called, in Old Delhi’s Urdu Bazaar. “He is a 55-year-old who still writes certificates in calligraphy. What attracted me to Ghalib was that he is the only remaining person doing this work,” says Shiriskar, who will also be screening a short film on Ghalib.

Youngest in the group, 23-year-old Ashish Dhola, postgraduate from MS University, has created a sensor-controlled kinetic mic that turns in the direction of a viewer on its own. “Whenever one person begins to start a political discussion, whether in a metro, bus, train or even roadside, others join in even if they are strangers. That’s the power of politics,” says Dhola.

On from June 22-25 at Khoj Studios, S-17, Khirkee Extension

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App