Durga Puja 2017: Unique themes to look out for this pujo in Kolkata

The idol at Chetla Agrani Durga Puja this year is not made of clay but has been curved out on a log of mahogany wood. (Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta) The idol at Chetla Agrani Durga Puja this year is not made of clay but has been curved out on a log of mahogany wood. (Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta)

When it comes to Durga Puja, Kolkata witnesses a metamorphosis every year. The dull, rustic streets turn bright and colourful and the sleepy alleys see a new vigour — all to welcome their daughter, Uma (Goddess Durga) and her four children.

As the city gears up for the biggest bonanza, hundreds of pandals both big and small are there to enthrall spectators not only from the city but from India and world. Each year, artists – after a series of brainstorming sessions – attempt to come up with themes that are not only unique but also have a deep message.

Amid the frenzy to beat one another and the healthy competition, it’s the spectators who are the real winners. Gifted with spectacular creations that are not only a treat to the eyes, but also prove to be an education of sorts, more often than not in the various aspects of India’s rich heritage.

So, with just a few days left to the five-day gala, here are some of the Puja Pandals that shouldn’t be missed this year.

While there are many pujas this year that have captured the landscapes of the US and the UK, keeping in mind the tourism partnership between the two nations and CM’s vision to turn Kolkata very similar to London, there are many pandals that have concentrated on Indian heritage, going beyond materialistic pleasures.

Theme at Abasar in south Kolkata tries to highlight global warming and nature’s fury in shape of a tornado. The entire pandal has been made with glass. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul) Theme at Abasar in south Kolkata tries to highlight global warming and nature’s fury in shape of a tornado. The entire pandal has been made with glass. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

Abasar Sarbojanin

In the bylanes of Bhawanipur, this club is trying to capture the effects of global warming and catastrophic impacts of climate change. Built in a shape of a globe, the pandal depicts the adversity of the rising temperature on Earth. As one enters the mandap, nature’s fury takes the shape of a tornado that’s rising right at the centre. But more than the concept what really is unique about the mandap that it has been built with almost 8,000kg of glass! Yes, with an array of colours, here artist Subrata Banerjee wanted to highlight the dying heritage of Indian glasswork and industry. With the help of artisans from Firozabad, UP, they have worked for almost nine months to master the art and create the masterpiece.

The exterior of the pandal (left) depicts the Earth, whose interiors have been made with glass weighing almost 8,000 kgs. (Source: Partha Paul) The exterior of the pandal (left) depicts the Earth, whose interiors have been made with glass weighing almost 8,000 kgs. (Source: Partha Paul)

For the club’s 67th year, they collaborated with CDGI (Centre for the Development of Glass Industry) and MSME to procure the material and give training to the workers working on the pandal. Talking to indianexpress.com, general secretary of the puja committee Shyamal Das said, we want to highlight our old artform of glasswork and the skills that are going unrecognised. He also highlighted that a large water droplet has been constructed with 2,400kg glass that will be positioned above the idol, symbolising water is life and urging the goddess to sooth nature’s rage. The handiwork of more than 70 artisans from both UP and Bengal is not to be missed this puja.

Kashi Bose Lane

Theme for Kashi Bose Lane Durga Puja this year is sound. The pandal has been set up in a way that it would seem the goddess is listening to a musical concert. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul) Theme for Kashi Bose Lane Durga Puja this year is sound. The pandal has been set up in a way that it would seem the goddess is listening to a musical concert. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

For their 80th edition of the celebrations, this iconic North Kolkata pujo is all set to take you down memory lane through music. Capturing sounds associated with the festival and the rich heritage of the locality, artist Pradip Das has focused a lot on the soundscape, and radio is a big part of it. “The art installation is done in such a way that it will seem there is a big concert happening before the Goddess,” Das said over the telephone. With various musical instruments made with ply and fiberglass, they have recreated a bygone era, throwing light on North Kolkata’s rich musical heritage.

Using fibreglass and play, all the models and music instruments have been specially made for the Puja. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul) Using fibreglass and play, all the models and music instruments have been specially made for the Puja. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

Along with this many other elements special to this part of the old city — the khorkhore janala (shuttered-windows), jhola baranda (hanging verandahs), and the woodwork and details that evoke nostalgia have been captured here. And for the soundscape, they have teamed up with Kobita Connection — a group of artistes who combine songs and poetry. With around 40 people sweating it out day and night, they have been working since July to set up the pandal.

Haridevpur Adarsha Samity

Haridevpur Adarsha Samity is all set you take you on a time travel with scores of watches of all kind. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul.Kolkata) Haridevpur Adarsha Samity is all set you take you on a time travel with scores of watches of all kind. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul.Kolkata)

No matter how many hacks we invent to save time, there isn’t ever enough hours. Time is one of the fundamental aspects of life and the universe. This year for their 49th Durga Puja celebrations, this club in south Kolkata has focused on this element. And to capture the essence, they have recreated watches from every era. At the pandal, people can see watches from different countries and different period. From sand hourglass to water watch, it’s like taking a journey to witness time. The colourful models are all functional and have both ancient and modern watches.

Artist Tarak Banerjee, the curator of the project said, “In today’s world we have progressed a lot, so much that time is in the clutches of our hands. But we have not learnt how to value time.” With replicas of iconic watches in India, they wish to remind people the importance of time. “We did not want to do something just for the sake of a theme, we wanted people to take back something from our Puja,” he added.

Chetla Agrani

With more than three kinds of wood and ply, the pandal at Chetla Agrani has been erected to depict immotality. (Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta) With more than three kinds of wood and ply, the pandal at Chetla Agrani has been erected to depict immotality. (Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta)

To celebrate their silver jubilee, the club is all set to leave a permanent mark in the minds and hearts of the people. Ditching the clay idols for the year, they have not sculpted but curved Goddess Durga on logs of Mahogany wood. With a concept of immortality, their theme is called ‘Antaheen’. Samir Ghosh, member of the club said, “We wanted something to be their permanently, so that people in years to come can remember what Chetla agrani had done for their 25th year.”

Bhobotosh Suter, the artist behind the beautiful model of the goddess has spent around four months meticulously engraving the wood. The entire mandap has been built with various types of wood and woodwork displayed at the pandal with artists from various towns of Krishnanagar, Nadia, and Bagola among others is not to be missed.

Forward Club

As Goddess Durga is arriving on boat this time, the club has decided to build the pandal in the shape of a Kerala houseboat. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul) As Goddess Durga is arriving on boat this time, the club has decided to build the pandal in the shape of a Kerala houseboat. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

Kalighat’s Forward Club is all set to give you a tour of God’s Own Country — Kerala. Yes, with a theme that highlights Kerala’s culture, the pandal is in the shape of a houseboat, as this year Goddess Durga arrives on a boat. Talking to indianexpress.com, artist Sanjay Karmakar explained, “Kerala has a very rich and diverse history. Everything about the state is very colourful and it is frolic and gives an energetic vibe.”

But it’s not Kerala alone, there is a beautiful merging of both Bengali and Malayali culture at this temple. As the idol has been sculpted in accordance with Goddess Bhagavati from Kerela, the roof of the boat has been decked with hand fans made with palm leaves, an element that is very dear to Bengalis.

Sree Bhumi Sporting club

Baahubali has a great fan following not just in south India, but in other parts of the country too. After the record smashing performance of the sequel, Baahubali 2, it was only natural some Kolkata pandal would adopt it. So, if you always though how it would feel to walk in the magnificent Mahishmati palace, here’s a chance. The pandal at Sree Bhumi has been build as a replica of the iconic palace, with mighty elephants greeting you at the gate, it would make any Prabhas fans happy. With their signature jhaarbati (lampshade), and heavy gold jewellery, it looks as regal as the film set.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd