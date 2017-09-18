Durga Puja 2017: State, central schemes feature in Salt Lake pandal

Salt Lake’s A K Block Durga Puja Pandal (Express Photo) Salt Lake’s A K Block Durga Puja Pandal (Express Photo)

Salt Lake’s A K Block Durga Puja Committee has selected a unique theme to raise awareness on the state government’s Kanyashree Prakalpa and central government’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme. The theme revolves around the story of a girl from a Bengal village who finds success with the help of both schemes.

“We did not want to select either government schemes as our theme this Durga puja. Rather we wanted to show how these schemes can benefit women in remote villages,” said Aritra Sen, the committee secretary. “In the story, the schemes benefit a girl who goes on to bag a teaching job at Presidency University in Kolkata. This story has been depicted through pandal art. Her life will come alive at our pandal.”

Around 35 workers, including 20 artists, worked on the “Ami Sei Meye (I am that girl)” theme and has cost the committee around Rs 28 lakh. “Education institutions are temples of learning. So our artists have turned Presidency University into a temple in our pandal,” Sen said.

Last year, AK Block Durga Puja Committee was the only organiser from Salt Lake that featured in the procession of Kolkata’s top Durga pujas at Red Road. This year, the committee wants to repeat the success through its innovative theme. The Kanyashree Prakalpa is a targeted conditional cash transfer scheme which is aimed at checking child marriage and retaining girls in schools and other educational institutions. The Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme is aimed at addressing the issue of decline in child sex ratio.

