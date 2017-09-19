Durga Puja 2017: Kolkata streets decorated with the longest alpana

Around 400 people in the city recently came together to create the longest alpana in Kolkata’s Lake View Road.(Source: Patha Paul/Indian Express) Around 400 people in the city recently came together to create the longest alpana in Kolkata’s Lake View Road.(Source: Patha Paul/Indian Express)

It is that time of the year again. The roads have been decked up, little-known alleys have lit up and the air is thick with palpable anticipation. The countdown to Durga Puja is almost over and Kolkata, among other cities, is leaving no stone unturned to usher in the goddess in all her glory. This year the celebrations will begin on September 26 (Shasthi) and will continue till September 30 (Dashami), and the city of joy is all set for the festival. Pandals have been erected, roads have been decorated, and this time even the roads have been painted on, as Kolkata waits for one of its biggest festivals with joyful abandon. Around 400 people in the city recently came together to create the longest alpana around Samaj Sevi Puja Pandal in Lake View Road. Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee unveiled it on Mahalaya amidst the beats of dhak, and the result is enthralling and, might we add, captivating.

Here are some of the pictures.

You can watch the video here.

Durga Puja in Kolkata is not a five-day festivity. The entire city waits with bated breath for the goddess to arrive and does all it can to make her arrival memorable and joyous. The pictures have created quite a stir on social media and people are loving it.

Here are some of the reactions.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Lake Road in <a href=”http://twitter.com/hashtag/Kolkata?src=hash”>#Kolkata</a> being hand-painted by locals a week before the arrival of Goddess Durga. This, ladies & gents, is the City of Joy. ❤️ <a href=”http://t.co/OcgiYCufw6″>pic.twitter.com/OcgiYCufw6</a></p>— Sohini (@Mittermaniac) <a href=”http://twitter.com/Mittermaniac/status/910090919042367488″>September 19, 2017</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Such a wonderful initiative!</p>— Liza Saha (@LizaSaha) <a href=”http://twitter.com/LizaSaha/status/910091715565907969″>September 19, 2017</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>This is sooooo beautifull <br>Lake Road in South Kolkata <a href=”http://twitter.com/hashtag/SubhoMahalaya?src=hash”>#SubhoMahalaya</a> <a href=”http://twitter.com/hashtag/DurgaPuja2017?src=hash”>#DurgaPuja2017</a> <a href=”http://t.co/5jLoPyHJsm”>pic.twitter.com/5jLoPyHJsm</a></p>— 🍕 (@its_Mohona) <a href=”http://twitter.com/its_Mohona/status/910080721963773952″>September 19, 2017</a></blockquote>

