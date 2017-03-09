Difficult to retain purity of classical music: Girija Devi

“Age does not matter as long as you are active in your music career and do sadhana,” says Girija Devi. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre) “Age does not matter as long as you are active in your music career and do sadhana,” says Girija Devi. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Queen of thumri Girija Devi says it has become difficult to retain the purity of Indian classical music in the present age. “No, I don’t think the purity of Indian classical music – (vocals and instrumentals) – can be retained on the face of contemporary changes in many cases but there is no point regretting,” said the 87-year exponent of classical and light classical music.

Girija Devi, who is the recipient of ‘Padma Vibhushan’, ‘Sangeet Natak Akademi’ Award for Hindustani Music, says she believes age cannot stop anyone from pursuing ‘sadhana’. “Age does not matter as long as you are active in your music career and do sadhana,” says the legendary classical singer, who has been conferred the ‘Aparajita Lifetime Achievement Award 2017’ on the occasion of International Women’s Day yesterday.

She says she is at peace with changes in the music scenario and is fine with reality shows as she feels young singers come out of them. “If they love their genre of music, so be it, let them do it. As time passes, there can be changes and I never complain.”

Girija Devi says as she is a classical singer, she worships Mahakali, Mahalakshmi and Mahasaraswati – three mother goddesses – who give her immense power.