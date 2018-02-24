Frames for Life

Sarita Handa’s creations (Amit Mehra) Sarita Handa’s creations (Amit Mehra)

If to design is to transform prose to poetry, to dramatise as it is to simplify life — India Design ID 2018 amplifies this thought by well-known American designer Paul Rand through its exhibits, talks and installations. At the NSIC Grounds, New Delhi, one of India’s largest design fairs, an Ogaan Media initiative with Asian Paints, presents 130 exhibitors and nearly 30 speakers, both international and domestic, across four days. We bring a curation of ideas that meld storytelling, sustainability and modular living through the lens of the exhibitors.

Ways of Healing

Designers Prateek Jain and Gautam Seth of Klove have been in the business of lighting people’s lives with their designs. This time, they go on a journey taking forward their primary talent in blown glass and metal work into a new collection called “Shamanic Soul”. At their stall, a gypsy caravan installation of 20 individual forms of lighting become totems that signify healing, power and raw energy. There are eagles, tigers and peacocks dressed in the splendour of glass, crystal and metal, expanding the scale of what Klove has been known for since 2006.

A design by Oorjaa (Amit Mehra) A design by Oorjaa (Amit Mehra)

Charged Renewal

When Bengaluru-based Jenny Pinto gave up a career in advertising, she didn’t let go of a crucial element of ad filmmaking — lighting. The creative itch to work with her hands, and something sustainable, led her to paper lamps. That was early 2000s. Now, she has partnered with Radeesh Shetty of The Purple Turtles studio to present the label Oorjaa that “subtracts the superfluous” and presents lighting from materials such as banana fibre, upscaled cork and quarry waste. Using techniques of the Japanese wabi sabi and textile tie and dye, these designs come with the minimal aesthetics of travelling light.

Thinking Hand

Sarita Handa’s eponymous label has a 25-year history of the element of the hand. From using 100 per cent cotton and silk in their upholstery to contemporising zardozi, the label has been working with karigars since the beginning. The stall, which is designed as a home unit, presents a temporary lung space with plants that tell of the label’s inspiration. Motifs of flowers and leaves do a French knot on cushions and rugs, while upholstered chairs belie their

embroidered designs.

Packing Strength

Coming from a small village of Thakurganj in Bihar, Mumbai-based artist Bandana Jain did not fancy the concrete jungle. Her answer to life’s experiments lay in corrugated cardboard. She began working with this shipping box material to create bespoke furniture — from chairs and benches to lighting, partitions and storage. Her design label, Sylvn Studio, is named after the Roman god, Sylvanus, protector of woods and forests.

Cement Comarades

From Dalmia Bharat comes the Craft Beton collection, which redefines the company’s primary material, cement, as a work of art. After its outing at the Serendipity Art Festival last year, the collection by international and Indian designers explores how cement can be moulded and made into handmade products from jewellery and home accents to furniture and lighting. The designs lift the heaviness off the material to make products pliable and functional. The luxury then is in seeing how the ordinary turns sculptural.

Hooked for Life

While most people live within the boundaries of function, design label Spin blurs the lines that comprise our work, play and live action. Working with metal and wood, they provide modular solutions for everything from wall-mounted hooks to coat racks, plant stands, seating and storage. Edgy, precise, colourful and playful, their designs function on a gird format allowing for flexibility and stability all at once. We look forward to seeing their retail presence in Chhattarpur shortly.

The event is on till February 25. For details, visit: http://www.IndiaDesignID.com

