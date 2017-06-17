Dance, theatre event to be held to promote Dogri language

“Lack of economic viability is affecting the language in Jammu and we are trying to preserve the language by bringing the young and budding artists under one roof.” (Source: File photo) “Lack of economic viability is affecting the language in Jammu and we are trying to preserve the language by bringing the young and budding artists under one roof.” (Source: File photo)

In an attempt to revive the Dogri language, mainly spoken in Jammu region, young artists from the national capital will come together on one stage at the “Cultural Cocktail- Youth for Art” event to be held here.

Organised in collaboration with Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Trust, the event to be held on Saturday at Kingdom of Dreams in Gurugram, will focus on the life and works of the Sahitya Akademi award winner, poet and writer Captain Randhir Singh, popularly known as Kunwar Viyogi.

“Lack of economic viability is affecting the language in Jammu and we are trying to preserve the language by bringing the young and budding artists under one roof. We will be organising this cultural programme across other states as well with other artists,” Ayushman Jamwal who looks after the Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Trust told IANS.

Kathak dancer Sanchita Abrol, who is also a disciple of ace Kathak dancer Shobhana Narayan will also be presenting a dance performance “Ghar, Prem Ki Gaagar”, based on the couplets written by Kunwar Viyogi.

Abrol with this concept has taken the first step towards amalgamating the classic Kathak presentation with a fusion of Dogri literature.

“The depth and emotion that the language carries is unbelievable. It is never easy to take up a new song or couplet and portray the feeling through dance. Though my roots are from Jammu, I am not much acquainted with the language. So, I had to understand and learn the language before coming up with the concept,” Abrol told IANS.

Theatre Director Arushi Thakur Rana said when a language becomes extinct, a community also comes under the threat of extinction.

“Many people are not even aware of the Dogri language. Many get confused with Punjabi. But the language has its own identity and I am trying my best to make the youths aware of it,” Rana said.

“It was a huge hurdle for me to incorporate the poems and couplets of Kunwar Viyogi in the contemporary dance form. So, I took up the personal struggles that he faced and overcame to become a successful poet and will narrate his story through my dance,” Anmol Jamwal, a contemporary artist, said.

