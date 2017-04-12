Cultural Weaves

Two colourful umbrellas with phulkari — the embroidery tradition of Punjab — greet us at the entrance to the Mela Phulkari at Open Palm Court gallery, India Habitat Centre. Put together by Harinder Singh and Kirandeep Kaur, owners of the Punjabi concept store 1469, the fourth edition of the festival celebrates the origin and journey of Gurmukhi script, which was born in Goindwal in Punjab five centuries ago. Culled from artist Orijit Sen’s artwork on display at the multimedia Virasat-e-Khalsa Museum in Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, is the digitised panel A Place in Punjab, Kandh – The Great Wall, which is spread out on a large wall, and depicts the indomitable spirit of the land and its inhabitants.

Among the various artwork on display is an installation put together by Ghazala Khan and Kirandeep, which has been made using 2,500 bells and forms the alphabet P suggesting Punjab in Gurmukhi. These bells have been turned into mini phulkari accessories. “We came up with the idea to empower the women of Balran in Sangrur, who had witnessed many suicide rates in the past, by manufacturing these products,” says Kirandeep. At the centre of the exhibit is Samrala Chowk, the famous square in Ludhiana. A wooden pole is marked with directions pointing to Chicago and Vancouver. “This is an ode to the Punjabi diaspora,” says Kirandeep. The festival is on till April 13 at IHC.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now