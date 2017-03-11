Colourful Notes: A Kathak dancer recalls how music makes the festival of colours universal

Manjari Chaturvedi. Manjari Chaturvedi.

Holi khelen shyam sang main, aji gayi brij ki nagariya main,

Holi khelen gayi main ajmer ki nagariya, aji khwaja sang khelan hori gayi main,

Haath mein thaal abeer gulal ko, sar par rang

ki gagariya

Dekho kaise holi khelen gayi main, khwaja sang main, murari sang main…

The harmony in these lines sums up the festival of colours for me. A traditional composition evocatively sung by Ustad Shafqat Ali Khan, with poetry by Janab Niyaz from Awadh, the layers of playful emotions of love and surrender and the desire to be with the beloved is splendid here. This surrender is expressed as being drenched in the colour of the beloved, not leaving any scope for any other hue to find space in one’s mind and heart.

In classical music, folk music and dance, Holi has always been an integral part of varied compositions. Sufi poets of every region in this sub-continent have explored a wide range of emotions about the festival of colours. Hazrat Shah Turab Ali Qalandar Kakorvi, from Kakori in Awadh, in his book Amrit Ras writes his poetic reflections.

Kare kanhaiya main gaari det hun, kahe khada more teer,

Apna toh mukh mosey aut ma rakhat hai, mukh more malat abeer,

Apni toh paag bachaye rakhat hai, mora

bhajawat cheer

The piece is playful and cheerful, with Krishna as the representative of the aspirations of the man, and the woman as the seeker, desiring to be coloured in the love of the beloved. The same poet looks at the importance of the dust of the feet of the beloved, equating it with the sheer joy of being coloured in love.

Phaag rachiya akeli piya sang, Dhool laiho piya ke charan ki, Aabeer gulal ka dehu uddaye,

Sab jag phoonk ke holi khelihe, lehu turab ko garva lagaye

These poets are the people that have ensured that India’s cultural heritage has been enriched by the harmonious amalgamation and assimilation of various faiths and ethnicities. History tells us of various instances when the kings and the nawabs sprinkled scented rose water on each other along the frenzied beating of the drums as traditional Holi songs were sung. All this while being intoxicated in the revelry of colours and gaiety.

Saiyyad Raza Ali Khan Bahadur, Nawab of Rampur, wrote a composition,

Shyam na bhaye, mohe yeh chit chori, khelat hori chitwan tori,

Man pichkari bhar bhar aaye, soye hridaye

prem jagaye,

Raza piya sudh lo ab mori…

Bahudar Shah Zafar, who wrote Kyun mope maari rang ki pichkaari, dekh kunwarji du’ngi gaari is remembered to join the celebration with gusto and enthusiasm. Revered Sufi saints such as Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia and Amir Khusro in their chaste Persian and Hindvi poetry and Bulleh Shah in his Punjabi poetry, too, wrote on this festival of colours. Khusrau’s Aaj rung hai hey maan rung hai ri still remains the concluding piece to so many mehfils in the region.

Holi, the day of colour, the day of being drenched in colour, the day of being swamped with colour till no identity is left, till you are a collage of colours your self, cements that inter-faith bond and strengthens the syncretic, composite culture of India.

Awadh, Lucknow, the land of Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, the land I belong to and that has greatly impacted my creative works, is this vast poetic ocean expressed through music and dance. Every festival seemingly becomes simply an excuse for the overpowering emotions to flow freely and magically. For years, the great saints, poets and masters with a vision, have channelised them for harmony and have taught us to love beyond the confines of known boundaries. And Holi remains that universal world that dispenses with social conventions, the colours leading one into formlessness.