Christmas 2017: Best Christmas SMS, Facebook and WhatsApp messages to send to your loves ones

Wish your loved ones a very happy Christmas! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Wish your loved ones a very happy Christmas! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The holiday season is upon us and the excitement in the air is palpable. Churches are already lit up and the sound of carols can be heard. On the occasion of Christmas, that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25, friends and families meet and participate in the revelry together. No Christmas celebration is complete without carols, Santa Claus, food, beverages and baking some cakes. It is also the time to exchange gifts with your loved ones, and think of different ways to surprise them. Amidst all this, do not forget to wish your friends and loved ones a very happy Christmas.

On this day, spread some Christmas cheer with your loved ones, near and far, with these Christmas greetings and messages.

* Count your blessings, sing your Christmas carols, open your gifts and make a wish under the Christmas tree. May you have a Merry Christmas!

* May the light Of Christmas guide you in your journey ahead. Merry Christmas!

(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

* I offer you this season’s gifts of joy and unending testimonies. Merry Christmas!

* Wishing you the best during this joyful season. I hope your holidays are filled with festivities and plenty of merry enjoyment. Merry Christmas!

(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

* Christmas can be many things and I wish this holiday is the best for you. Merry Christmas!

* During this season of giving, let us take the time to slow down and enjoy the simple things. Merry Christmas!

(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

Wishing you peace and joy for this holiday season. May this incredible time of giving and spending time with family provide you with the joy that lasts throughout the year. Merry Christmas!

(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

May the magic and the wonder of the holiday season stay with you throughout the coming year. Merry Christmas!

(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd