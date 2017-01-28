How India’s Chinese community celebrates its New Year closer to ‘home’

The Chinese community in India celebrates the Year of the Rooster with jubilance and joviality. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul) The Chinese community in India celebrates the Year of the Rooster with jubilance and joviality. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul)

With over a score of fairy-light boxes, she was busy in a conversation as they headed towards the quaint Sea Chinese Church. Once you step into Kolkata’s Tiretti Bazar region, off Lalbazar, you would witness an unusual hustle-bustle, a crowd different from the office-goers. Yes, the tiny hub in Kolkata is getting ready in full flurry, to celebrate the Lunar New Year, also knows as Chinese New Year. With stalls selling tiny red papers, with golden inscriptions, twinkling lights, small Chinese dolls, bright coloured paper patterns and much more, India’s biggest Chinese settlement is all set to welcome their New Year on January 28.

Moving through the lanes of Sun Yat Sen Road, it’s not difficult to spot the house inhabited by the Indian-Sino people. With freshly painted walls and a fresh coat of red or green paint on the metal latticework, it quite similar to the vigour for Diwali or Durga Puja. In fact, in terms of celebrations, it is also the biggest festival that the community celebrates.

With more than four generations in the country many things have changed over the time and owing to much adaptation and aversion many things have lost too. But something has been guarded with utmost care — the unique traditions and rituals associated with New Year Celebrations. Most might not know how to read the two Chinese languages – Mandarin and Cantonese – or have not yet stepped a foot in their ancestors’ homeland, but when it comes to welcoming the new year, they have maintained the same rituals. Be it the putting up the pictures of ‘Door Gods’ on the entrance gates or giving of the Good Luck Papers, they follow everything with allegiance.

Chinese New Year is also known as the Spring Festival in China witnesses the biggest migration of people on Earth. For the new year, people across the globe travel back to their native land. Reunion dinners, visiting friends and relatives, exchanging gifts are few New Year activities are highlights of the usually month-long affair.

Talking about the nitty-gritties associated with the festival, Monica Liu, a respected member of the Chinese community in Kolkata, threw light on few rituals of the celebrations and the parallels that exists in India.

Lui, one of India’s biggest entrepreneurs in the restaurant business, is the owner of Kolkata’s most famous Chinese eateries, be it Beijing in Tangra or Tung Fong in Park Street among others. A grandmother and a busy businesswoman caught up in preparations say, “In China, everyone is on holiday for a month!” adding, “here it’s just a few days, but we celebrate it as it is done there. We have tried to stick to the ancient rituals.”

Every Chinese family hangs a new red cloth over the lintel of the main entrance and red lanterns are hung on the sides of the doors. New pictures of the ‘Door Gods’ on the doors as they are considered to keep evil spirits at bay and stop them from entering the household. Red papers with good luck couplets written mostly with golden inks are also stuck symmetrically along with bouquets of tangerines, tiny fruits called Kam quat / qit. For them, receiving the gods is an auspicious moment. “Usually, it is some time before or after midnight. Called “receiving the God” (Chap san), it is usually hoped that the God of Wealth will enter and bless the house abundantly,” writes Jennifer Liang (Independent researcher and community in Kolkata).

Liu also focuses how the last meal of the last year on the New Year’s Eve is elaborate and pompous. The best delicacies of meat are cooked and eaten together over the family dinners. However, on the first of the new year, people welcome eat an only vegetarian meal, many also fast on this day and welcome the new year in a sombre manner. Interestingly, Liu informs families cook plenty for dinner on the new year’s eve as having leftovers is a good omen, that signifies there will be no dearth of any supplies and happiness in the coming year. And there is even a practice of having excess fish, if not anything else. The reason being it might sound bizarre, but the community believes it without a doubt. The Chinese word for fish also sounds like ‘abundance’, hence the reason for leftover fish.

As part of the festivities, special prayers are offered to the guarding deities and incense sticks are lite. Lucky red packets called the ‘hong pao’ are exchanged between families with good wishes for the new year. Elders give these lucky token of luck and wealth to small kids in the house. Liu fondly gushes about the sheer joy she experiences when she hands them down to her grandkids. “The amount of money is not important, but the good wish packets are a symbol of good luck,” she adds.

And lastly, the elaborate and significant Lion dance, without which the celebrations are incomplete, also has more meaning than fanfare and adding grandeur. There are two common folktales that give us the history of Nian — the beast. As one folklore believes, long ago when the beast came out from the mountains to prey on people on the eve of a new year, an old wise man advised frightening the beast with red cloth and loud sounds of beating drums and cymbals. Thus it would explain why during the festival dancers in big lion costumes dance to these instruments. Secondly, the other tale believes, the old man challenged the beast by hurting its ego and the beast was defeated. The festival is often regarded as the time to let go of all vices and old grudges.

Though the community strives hard to keep up with their original trades such as tanneries and shoe businesses, and have mostly shifted to the food ventures. A little bit of China still remains. Be it the one-page daily Chinese newspaper, The Seong Pow or the Overseas Chinese Commerce of India that is the only publication in the world to be hand-written first and then printed, or the New Year rituals, this Indian Chinese community is closer to their roots than one can imagine.