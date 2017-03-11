Chandigarh Exhibition: Hope this exhibition makes us look at wonders of world with new outlook

Pranjal Marwaha at the exhibition. Express Pranjal Marwaha at the exhibition. Express

WHAT BEGAN as a mere photography class at school for Pranjal Marwaha, is now an inseparable part of the 20-year-old photographer’s life and being. For Pranjal, the journey of photography, which began in 2000, is a story in itself, replete with many adventures and each journey a creative outlet for internal feelings and emotions. In the last seven years, the art of photography has given Pranjal a new and novel way to look at life and its amazing manifestations with new perspectives and eyes. And it’s this extraordinary experience that the brilliant and passionate photographer strives to share with a larger audience as part of his exhibition of photographs entitled “Perspectography, Demystifying the Colors of Life” at Art Gallery, Sector 10 , Chandigarh.

From the first image Pranjal took as a Class IX student to now having travelled more than half the world and capturing diverse images along the way, the showcase for Pranjal is like looking at a voyage which has been nothing less than life-changing, inside out. Known as a globe trotter, Pranjal has been part of three international photography workshops which, he reflects, have honed varied technical aspects of his work and also the experiences of the extensive travels across Europe, South East Asia and India have given a new meaning to his art. Showcasing his labour of love as part of exhibitions, he adds, has taught him many finer nuances of photography, each step a new learning experience.

“Earlier, I would look at a place with one angle, capturing what many others around me were doing. But over the years, as I can see in this exhibition, I have trained myself to look beyond the obvious and apparent and this showcase is an exploration and expression of myriad emotions, feelings and depicts my journey as an artist,” says Marwaha, who says photography has given him a chance to view everything with a creative frame of reference.

Nature, cityscapes, architecture, macro photography… From France to Germany, Canada to Italy, Switzerland to Singapore, Austria to India… Pranjal captures some breathtaking views, from jam-packed cities to uninhabited countrysides, which are bound to leave you asking for more. The play of light and shadows turns buildings into works of art, waterways into flow of feelings, the expansive landscapes beckoning you to step into the unknown. For Pranjal, it has all been a work in progress, in the scorching sun, snowstorms, working at the break of day, late into the night. “Each day and image has been worth it and I hope this exhibition provides as much joy to others, as it does to me and also makes us look at the beauty and wonders of the world with a new outlook.

In the future, I hope to get more human elements in my work. It’s an onward journey, one that will lead me to new roads and paths,” says Pranjal. The exhibition is on at the Government Museum and Art Gallery till March 12.