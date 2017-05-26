Chandigarh Architecture and Art Museum: Guided tours, getting closer to the city and its heritage step by step

Teachers from govt schools at Chandigarh Architecture Museum in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Thursday. Jasbir Malhi Teachers from govt schools at Chandigarh Architecture Museum in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Thursday. Jasbir Malhi

“WHY WAS Chandigarh built, does the city have a soul, why is there no Sector 13 in Chandigarh, what is a World Heritage status, can anyone visit the Capitol Complex?” At the Chandigarh Architecture Museum, it was a time for reflection, observation and learning, as more than 35 teachers from government schools of the city attended a sensitisation lecture and guided tour of the museum, an effort to promote the Museum Complex and the heritage of Chandigarh. Guided tours for students of government schools have also been launched, with a plan for covering students of almost 90 schools, the idea being to get more and more people closer to the city, its history, heritage and place in the world. “This is a unique complex, with three museums here, and there is a need to promote the entire complex with the help of workshops, guided tours and lectures,” said Deepika Gandhi, director, Chandigarh Architecture Museum, who conducted the session for the teachers on Thursday morning.

A large section of people, Gandhi said, are oblivious to the many facets of the city. “If teachers are not aware and informed about these important aspects of the city they live in, how will the students be able to learn and appreciate the city? These are the citizens of the future, who have a role to play in preserving the city and developing it. Sadly, for most, the Capitol Complex being a World Heritage Site was a revelation, as was the concept of the great honour,” said Gandhi.

The audio-visual lecture presented to the teachers, in an absorbing manner, took them back in time, step by step, giving them a glimpse about the creation and planning of Chandigarh, the philosophy of its planning, the hardships that were faced, while highlighting its uniqueness in the world. Why we needed a new city, its unique components, the concept of modern heritage, under which the Capitol Complex had been granted the World Heritage status.

“We now have free guided tours to the Complex three times a day, and not just tourists, but people of Chandigarh should also be made aware of the effort and all these activities can be connected,” said Gandhi.

For many, the lecture and tour was the first introduction to the man who made the city, Le Corbusier, as well as his renowned team of architects. Discussions and question-answer sessions followed the lecture, with the teachers and students taken around the Architecture Museum to understand various displays, drawings and exhibits, underlining the information imparted during the lecture. These tours and lectures are being planned to be an integral feature, open to students of private schools as well, to encourage children to appreciate art and architecture and its value.

