Celebrating the essence of Thumri

Highlighting an eloquent tradition of Indian art — thumri — a beautiful blend of Hindustani classical music with traits of folk literature, the Delhi government’s Sahitya Kala Parishad will be organising a three day musical event in Delhi.

The musical evenings, which start from September 1 at Kamani Auditorium, will represent the melodious journey of Hindustani classical music by eminent artists and their exponential disciples who are set to unfold the essence of thumri with their soulful voice and expressions.

The festival will see the participation of some of the country’s veteran thumri singers along with the new crop of outstanding young vocalists who will light up the evening with their renditions. The event will see host of artists like Arati Ankalikar, Indrani Mukherjee and Pt Chhannulal Mishra performing on the first day of the event. The second day will feature performances by classical vocalists like Kalpana Zokarkar, Ramakant Gaikwad and Malini Awasthi. The concluding day will witness performances by Pooja Goswami, Meeta Pandit and Girja Devi.

“In year 2010, the Sahitaya Kala Parishad took the initiative and started promoting the thumri festival to reprise the magic and significance of thumri across the veterans of art and culture community and organised their first annual event. Over the years, the Thumri festival received mass recognition and is now being organised annually since then,” said Sindhu Mishra, Deputy Secretary Sahitya Kala Parishad in a statement.

