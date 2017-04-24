The Dye is Caste

The Ganja-Mahua Chronicles questions the orthodoxies of caste Tashi Tobgyal. The Ganja-Mahua Chronicles questions the orthodoxies of caste Tashi Tobgyal.

As a child, Gond artist Venkat Raman Singh Shyam recalls being fascinated by the numerous tales that the bana players brought to his doorstep in Mandla. They narrated stories of mythical creatures, mythological heroes and animals deep inside the forests but one tale fascinated Shyam more than all the others. This was the legend of Ganja, an untouchable, who fell in love with Mahua, a Brahmin woman. The society did not allow for their union and the two were killed. Since their love was unfulfilled, they incarnated as ganja and mahua. “You can’t consume the two together, just as an untouchable and a brahmin supposedly must not have a union,” says Shyam, adding that according to folklore it was Shiva who narrated this tale

to Parvati.

In his depiction of the story at the English Department, Faculty of Art, North Campus, Shyam paints the plant and the tree at a distance. In the panel, Shiva wears the intoxicating leaves and Ganga rushs out of his head. Then, there’s curvaceous Parvati with her long locks. The project is a collaboration between Shyam and S Anand, author and founder of the publishing house Navayana. It focuses on caste from an anti-caste perspective. Last year, the two collaborated on Shyam’s autobiography, Finding My Way.

Even as students gather around the panels to take selfies, Shyam and Anand walk us through the storyboard “The Ganja-Mahua Chronicles” that draws parallels between the folk story and the ideals of BR Ambedkar, who questioned the orthodoxies of caste. “What does it mean to love outside caste, outside jati, especially if one is Dalit? What are the chances that a couple with one spouse Dalit is allowed to live, even if what brings them together is the elusive abstraction called love — when love is its own reason, and does not necessarily or consciously embrace Ambedkar’s ideal of annihilation of caste,” says Anand. On another panel, he shares Ambedkar’s relationships. He brings out a letter written by Fanny (Frances Fitzgerald), Ambedkar’s landlord in England, where she longs for him after he returns to India. Anand notes how Ambedkar did not shy away from acknowledging his relationship with ‘F’. “He declared that while it was his misfortune to be born an untouchable Hindu he would not die as one,” says Anand. He never married Frances, but Sharda Kabir, a Sarawat brahmin doctor, who became Savita Ambedkar, a marriage The New York Times described as “more significant than the wedding of a royalty to a commoner”. Shyam has the two in the same frame — a portrait of Ambedkar, with Fanny dressed in Gond patterns, her lips and eyes directed towards him.

Shyam and Anand hope to generate a dialogue through the exhibit. The panels also present statistics. For instance, in 2012, only 9,623 non-Dalits married Dalits. Anand turns to a news report of E Ilavarasan, a Dalit, who fell in love with N Divya, a Vaniyar girl, and his dead body was found near a railway track in 2013. There is also a reference to the Marathi film Sairat, a love saga between a lower caste boy and the daughter of an upper caste landlord. “Every day Dalits are being attacked, and may be only one news report will trend,” says Anand. Shyam has the lovelorn couple from Sairat entangled in the film reel in his painting. The director of the film, Nagraj Manjule, becomes a serpent, accused of perpetuating physical and mental abuse by his wife, Sunita.

Anand goes back to the beginning, when he first visited Shyam’s house. When asked if there is a painting of his that he would never sell, the artist pointed to the depiction of the ganja mahua story.

The exhibit is on display till May 3

First Published on: April 24, 2017 12:36 am