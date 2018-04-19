Capital Gains

Neeta Lulla with Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut at her Delhi flagship store. Neeta Lulla with Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut at her Delhi flagship store.

She may have won four National Awards for Best Costume Design and may have worked on over 300 films, but in the 34 years since she launched her design career, there aren’t many challenges Neeta Lulla has ignored. For the visionary who gave us some of Bollywood’s most memorable looks — Sridevi’s ethereal white outfits from Chandni (1989), Juhi Chawla’s off-shoulder peasant tops from Darr (1993), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Rajput regality from Jodhaa Akbar (2008) and the ornate finery that helped Devdas sweep all the costume design awards — every assignment is as important as the last. Even as her forthcoming project Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi prepares for an August release, she has dived into research and referencing for Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, based on the historical battle. All this as she launched her flagship store at DLF Emporio Mall in New Delhi last week.

At her preview party, Manikarnika star Kangana Ranaut was dressed in an uber-feminine tiered ruffle blouse and trousers embellished with sequins and flowers from Lulla’s label, in complete contrast to her controlled and character-driven look from the film. It’s a classic example of the dichotomy that Lulla deals with — the fashion designer’s point-of-view versus the costume designer’s creativity. “People think I do traditional Indian clothes because of the films I work on, but I like to call it contemporary fusion wear. I’ve always been enchanted by everything Edwardian. I’m inspired by all things romantic and feminine — corsetry, off-shoulder styles, Barbara Cartland, Sophie Kinsella, Mills & Boons. I love flowers, lace, pearls, sequins, butterflies and tassels. My clothes have an Edwardian sensibility, but are very Indian at heart,” says Lulla. That is also the brief Lulla gave to architect Rajeev Acharya, who has turned her 1,500 square-foot store into a modern-day boudoir with champagne chandeliers, rich tapestry, ornate vintage velvet upholstered chairs, a bridal lounge, and a ‘Wall of Fame’ of her celebrity clients.

Lulla has amassed many patrons since she first jumped into costume design in 1987 with her brother-in-law Prasan Kapoor’s film Tamacha. “A few days into working on the film I got my first bridalwear order. Since we didn’t have serious fashion media or even fashion magazines then, my designing work was noticed much later,” says Lulla, who feels the filmi tag was detrimental to her couture work in the early days. “In the ’80s it was considered a liability. People would initially come to me and say, ‘We don’t want anything filmi’. It was around 1993 that people would directly come and ask for Juhi’s Ghoonghat ki aad se blouse from Hum Hain Raahi Pyar Ke and it wasn’t till around the time that Devdas was released that media started taking an active interest in what celebrities were wearing,” says Lulla. While her costume styling work brought in the laurels, she was thrust into the job of a celebrity stylist.

“I trained as a fashion choreographer under Jeannie Naoroji and Hemant Trevedi and they taught me the finer points of styling. Those days we had to style celebrities for magazine shoots and public appearances and we had to make the clothes ourselves. I remember creating clothes from plastic, aluminium foil, feathers, even utensil scrubbers, for various shoots.” As for the new breed of celebrity stylists, Lulla has a word of advice: “Those who want to become successful stylists should study their craft, else they’ll run out of ideas very soon,” advises the academician, who has also clocked 26 years of teaching at fashion institutes across the country. For Lulla, the learning never ends.

