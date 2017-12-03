Building Blocks: Art at Home

Creative ark: View of Triveni Kala Sangam. Creative ark: View of Triveni Kala Sangam.

Sundari Shridharani, founder-director, Triveni Kala Sangam, often said that her first love was not dance but aesthetics. A student of Pandit Uday Shankar, she wanted a space to encourage the arts. It was the early 1950s. With half an acre of land, and a rather long list of requirements – classrooms, theatre, art galleries, library, residences and cafeteria — she went to American architect Joseph Allen Stein to ensure her vision of the creative space came alive just the way she wanted it to.

Triveni certainly enjoys illustrious company. It has Shri Ram Centre, National School of Drama, Kamani Auditorium, and the Sahitya Kala Akademi nearby. As an arts centre, it became a cultural oasis for sculptors, painters, musicians, and artistes in the heart of New Delhi. If one hears the thump of a dancer’s feet in a classroom, one is also likely to smell the oils of an artist’s brush in the studio.

The main building hosts classrooms, studios and galleries. The four-floor block used to have a penthouse for Shridharani’s residence on the top floor. Known for his love for greenery, Stein placed planter boxes between the trellised façades of the main block so that climbers and shrubs could cascade below. “One can see his attention to detail even in the white marble chip inlays on the curved façade, where he had each stone chiselled in 3D,” says architect Prem Kumar Chaudhery, who had worked with Stein for nearly 27 years.

For someone who honoured both the modern and the regional, Stein always believed that the built form was “not merely to shelter the measureable needs of the body but to provide a home for the imponderable longings of the spirit”. He gave the arts centre a democratic, human scale, making it intimate and approachable all at once.

“My father, Ebrahim Alkazi, always believed that small is beautiful. From the time he began the Art Heritage Gallery in Triveni, in 1977, we have had retrospectives of MF Husain, Krishen Khanna, Ram Kumar, and shows by Bharti Kher and Nalini Malani, who are now internationally recognised. For him, theatre was an amalgamation of all the arts, and he always liked being in this space which had different artists walking through those doors. There was OP Sharma teaching photography and Rameshwar Broota, who taught painting,” says Amal Allana, director, Art Heritage Gallery.

As a student of NSD in 1962, Allana recalls Alkazi, then director, NSD, visiting the Triveni café for lunch when he had guests. “Invariably there would be other artists, and they would have an adda. I would often visit Triveni to see dance rehearsals. Manipuri dance exponent, Singhajit Singh, and his wife, Charu, would direct and practise with their company there. Today, Mrs Shridharani’s children helm the institution, and they continue in the same spirit as their mother did,” says Allana.

