Buddha Purnima 2018: Wishes, Images, Photos Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Facebook Status For Vesak Day

Buddha Purnima 2018: Wish your loved ones with these messages, cards, greetings and Facebook messages on the day. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Buddha Purnima 2018: Wish your loved ones with these messages, cards, greetings and Facebook messages on the day. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

To commemorate the birthday of Gautam Buddha, devotees all over the world celebrate Buddha Purnima. This day falls on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Vaisakha and this year, it will be observed on April 30.

Popularly known as Vesak or Buddha Day and Buddha Jayanti, it is believed that on this day Buddha was born in Lumbini (now Nepal) approximately around 563 BCE. Although Buddha Purnima is celebrated as the birthday of Buddha, many also believe it was the day when he attained salvation or Nirvana under the Mahabodhi tree at Bodh Gaya.

Devotees celebrate the day by preaching and discussing the life and teachings of Lord Buddha. They worship and decorate Buddha’s idols with flowers, chant mantras from the scriptures, meditate, eat vegetarian food and take part in charity by donating food, clothes, shelter and money to the needy.

To help you wish your loved ones on this day, we have a list of wishes, SMSes, cards, WhatsApp messages that you can send to your family and friends.

* Jivan ko apne sarthak banao

Prabhu ke dhyan me man ko ramao

Buddh Poornima ki Shubhakamnaye!

* The ego with all its egotism is the false self. It is an unral illusion and a perishable combination.

HAPPY BUDDHA PURNIMA.

(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

* May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of

love, peace and truth.

Happy Buddha Jayanthi !!!

* Aroghyam Oka Goppa Varam !

Santrupti Oka Goppa sampada !!

Viswassam Manchi Bandhavaim !!

Happy Buddha Jayanti

(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

* Wish you be showered with…

Abundant fortune and prosperity…

And find the path to…

Eternal happiness…

Happy Buddha Jayanti!

* On Buddha Jayanti…

Wishing that you find…

Rays of hope…

And your life is enlightened…

By the divine graces…

Of Lord Buddha!

(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

* Spread the message

Of universal brotherhood

And compassion

far and wide

Wishing you peace on

Buddha Jayanti

* Let us pray for peace & harmony

for all the humankind

on this auspicious day…

Happy Buddha Jayanti!

(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

* Rely on the teachings, not on the person

Rely on the meaning, not on the words

Rely on the real life, not on the dreams

Rely on the wisdom, not on the mind inside

Happy Buddha Jayanti!

* May the full moon of Buddha Purnima

away the darkness of ignorance, bigotry and hatred

and herald an era of contentment

peace and enlightenment for the world!

Heartiest Greetings on this day

Happy Buddha Jayanti!!

(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Wish you and your family a very Happy Buddha Purnima!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd