Buddha Purnima 2018: Wishes, Images, Photos Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Facebook Status For Vesak Day

To commemorate the birthday of Gautam Buddha, devotees all over the world celebrate Buddha Purnima. This day falls on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Vaisakha and this year, it will be observed on April 30.
Popularly known as Vesak or Buddha Day and Buddha Jayanti, it is believed that on this day Buddha was born in Lumbini (now Nepal) approximately around 563 BCE. Although Buddha Purnima is celebrated as the birthday of Buddha, many also believe it was the day when he attained salvation or Nirvana under the Mahabodhi tree at Bodh Gaya.
Devotees celebrate the day by preaching and discussing the life and teachings of Lord Buddha. They worship and decorate Buddha’s idols with flowers, chant mantras from the scriptures, meditate, eat vegetarian food and take part in charity by donating food, clothes, shelter and money to the needy.
To help you wish your loved ones on this day, we have a list of wishes, SMSes, cards, WhatsApp messages that you can send to your family and friends.
* Jivan ko apne sarthak banao
Prabhu ke dhyan me man ko ramao
Buddh Poornima ki Shubhakamnaye!
* The ego with all its egotism is the false self. It is an unral illusion and a perishable combination.
HAPPY BUDDHA PURNIMA.
* May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of
love, peace and truth.
Happy Buddha Jayanthi !!!
* Aroghyam Oka Goppa Varam !
Santrupti Oka Goppa sampada !!
Viswassam Manchi Bandhavaim !!
Happy Buddha Jayanti
* Wish you be showered with…
Abundant fortune and prosperity…
And find the path to…
Eternal happiness…
Happy Buddha Jayanti!
* On Buddha Jayanti…
Wishing that you find…
Rays of hope…
And your life is enlightened…
By the divine graces…
Of Lord Buddha!
* Spread the message
Of universal brotherhood
And compassion
far and wide
Wishing you peace on
Buddha Jayanti
* Let us pray for peace & harmony
for all the humankind
on this auspicious day…
Happy Buddha Jayanti!
* Rely on the teachings, not on the person
Rely on the meaning, not on the words
Rely on the real life, not on the dreams
Rely on the wisdom, not on the mind inside
Happy Buddha Jayanti!
* May the full moon of Buddha Purnima
away the darkness of ignorance, bigotry and hatred
and herald an era of contentment
peace and enlightenment for the world!
Heartiest Greetings on this day
Happy Buddha Jayanti!!
Wish you and your family a very Happy Buddha Purnima!
