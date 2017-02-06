Happy Birthday Bob Marley: Lost recordings found in hotel cellar after 40 yrs restored

The 24-track recordings, popularly known as “The Lost Masters” among music collectors and enthusiasts, were originally thought to be damaged beyond repair by “flooding”. (Source: Wikimedia commons) The 24-track recordings, popularly known as “The Lost Masters” among music collectors and enthusiasts, were originally thought to be damaged beyond repair by “flooding”. (Source: Wikimedia commons)

There are many singers and musician around the world, but the stature of stardom and popularity among fans enjoyed by Bob Marley was exceptional. The Jamaican singer-songwriter Robert Nesta “Bob” Marley was reggae music’s first global superstar. The music ambassador is said to be the first international icon to emerge from the so-called Third World.

Marley sold more than 20 million records throughout his career and even after his death due to cancer in 1981, at the age of 36, many hits and collections were released. But few of his major recordings – particularly his live concerts in London and Paris – were believed to have been lost. However, years after those precious recordings went missing fans can celebrate as not only they have been discovered but also restored.

Reportedly, 13 reel-to-reels, analogue master tapes were found in a damp basement of a run-down hotel in Kensal Rise, north-west London. The humble hotel was the place where Bob Marley and the Wailers usually stayed during their European tours in the mid-1970s.

“The tapes were rescued from the rubbish by Marley fan and London businessman Joe Gatt, who had received a call from a friend saying he had found what appeared to be some old Marley tape recordings,” The Guardian, UK reported.

The 24-track recordings, popularly known as “The Lost Masters” among music collectors and enthusiasts, were originally thought to be damaged beyond repair by “flooding” and when found were covered in a sticky resin-like material. The newly-discovered tapes are original live recordings of the reggae legend’s famous concerts in between 1974-78 and feature iconic tracks, including No Woman No Cry, Jamming and Exodus and I Shot the Sheriff.

Fans of Marley, who would have 72 today (February 6), now have a bigger reason to rejoice.

