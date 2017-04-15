Bihu 2017 Wishes: Best Bihu SMS, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Quotes to send your loved ones

Happy Bihu! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Happy Bihu! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

A time to spread joy and revelry, Bihu marks the beginning of the new year and is celebrated in Assam. While Bihu is observed three times in a year, Bohag Bihu — the sowing festival — calls for the beginning of the new year in the month of April. It falls at almost the same time as new year festivals in other states known by different names — such as Baisakhi in Punjab, Poila Baisakh in Bengal, Puthandu in Chennai and Vishu in Kerala.

The festival goes on for seven days, which includes worshipping cows, cleaning houses, and praying to God. People wear clean clothes and prepare dishes like pitha, larus (traditional food made of rice and coconut) and jolpan. Meanwhile, farmers sow the fields for cultivation of paddy. Rice is the most important for farmers during the festival.

If you’re away from your family this Bihu, here are some lovely greetings that you can send to your near and dear ones.

* B-Bond of Love

I-Icon of Assam

H-Humanity

U-Unity

This is our Bihu, our soul… Wish you all a Happy Bohag Bihu 2017!

* Rongali Bihu stands for new and fresh – Life is always new and fresh – Let us strive to make all days Bihu.

* May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm; and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Heartiest Bihu greetings!

* I hope this Rongali Bihu will bring cheer, prosperity and peace in your life. Let us pray that we gain enough strength to accept the highs and lows of life with equanimity.

* Wish you a very Happy Bihu. May your life be as colorful and joyful as the festival of Bihu.

* Bihuti ahise, dhul pepa bajise, birikhe holaise paat, nahoror hubakhot ure mon, ulahot bihu bihu lagise gaat bihur hiyabhora subhessa jonalu. Happy Bohag Bihu!

* Let this Bihu give you the strength to do all that you wanted to do last year but couldn’t accomplish.

* Kopou fulil, togor fulil bakhontor hubah loi, kuli-ketekiye geet jurile bohagor botora loi, bihur hiya bhora hubhessare. HAPPY RONGALI BIHU!

