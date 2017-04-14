Bihu 2017: Significance, importance and all you need to know about the Assamese New Year festival

Happy Bihu! (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Happy Bihu! (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

One of the most auspicious and chief festivals of Assam, Bihu is celebrated three times in a year. Derived from the word bishu, it means “to ask for prosperity from the Gods during the harvesting season”. The three sets of festivals are: Rangali or Bohag Bihu celebrated as the Assamese new year festival in April, Kangali or Kati Bihu celebrated as a season of short supplies in October, and Bhogali or Magh Bihu celebrated to add flavour with special dishes in January.

Spreading the delight of spring and new year festival, Bohag Bihu is observed at almost the same time as Baisakhi in Punjab, Poila Baisakh in Bengal, Puthandu in Chennai and Vishu in Kerala. The festival is known as Bihuroz in the Maldives. A time of zest, joy and feasting, it is celebrated for seven days and the farmers sow the fields for cultivation of paddy. Rice is the most important for farmers during the festival. Dishes like pitha, larus (traditional food made of rice and coconut) and jolpan are prepared on the day to get the quintessence of the season.

The first day of the bihu is called goru bihu or cow bihu. Beginning the day by washing and worshipping cows, the last day of the previous year is celebrated. The New Year day is known as manuh (human) bihu. People buy new clothes and get ready with a fresh breath of spring. The third day is Gosai (Gods) bihu. On this day, people worship idols after cleaning their homes.

Bihu dance is the highlight of the festival. Bihugeets or Bihu songs bring in a musical environment in the air. Not only does it mark the new year, it also calls for celebration of fertility. With a special dance attributed to sensuous movements using the hips and arms, Rongali Bihu is a fertility festival.

