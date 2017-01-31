Bard’s vision can guide humanity: Spanish Poet Francisco Muñoz Soler

Spanish Poet Francisco Muñoz Soler. (File) Spanish Poet Francisco Muñoz Soler. (File)

Noted Spanish Poet Francisco Muñoz Soler Monday said that to come out of the vicious cycle of conflict-intolerance-and clashes, one must follow the religion of humanity. Soler, who helped in transliteration of an anthology of Rabindranath Tagore’s poems in Spanish, said the Bard’s vision can guide the humanity and civilization in this hour of crisis.

Gushing about his visit to Jorasanko Thakurbari of Tagore yesterday, he said “I was thrilled to visit the rooms and see the objects used by him. I also saw a video and it was a pilgrimage for me.”

The world known Spanish poet also visited Kumartuli, the world famous potter’s hub, and was mesmerised by the sheer dexterity of artisans.

“I saw Saraswati idols. It is interesting you worship the Goddess of Learning. I was also informed about Durga and Kali,” he said.

He delivered the prestigious Ashok Kumar Sarkar Memorial Lecture at the International Kolkata Book Fair, 2017, here this evening.

Later, talking to PTI, he said, he felt anguished over so much aggression and combativeness among people in different corners of the world in the name of religion with a large number of deaths having taken place due to religious strife.

“If we follow the religion of humanity, if we love and understand each other, we can be more closer to God …,” he explained.

Asked about the Basque conflict, also known as the Spain–ETA conflict, an armed and political conflict between Spain and the Basque National Liberation Movement, he smiled and said “No conflicts among regions, we are art loving and above politics. We are all poets.”

Soler, who penned ‘La claridad asombrosa’, La incierta superficie, Prehistoria poética (Spanish Edition) among other acclaimed titles, read some of his poems themed on journey of soul, love, increasing isolation in a global society which were translated in English by a moderator. Book Fair organiser Publisher’s and Booksellers’ Guild General Secretary Tridib Chatterjee said the annual keynote address was in tribute of ABP group of publications’ Editor Ashok Kumar Sarkar who died on the book fair ground about three decades back.