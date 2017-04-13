Baisakhi 2017 Wishes: Best Baisakhi SMS Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Quotes to send Baisakhi greetings

Youths in traditional attire celebrating Baisakhi festival in Jalandhar. (Source: PTI) Youths in traditional attire celebrating Baisakhi festival in Jalandhar. (Source: PTI)

Baisakhi also known as Vaisakhi is a festival that marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year, and among the Hindus it ushers in the solar New Year. The harvest festival which holds a place of great importance among farmers all across India has a great historical and religious significance.

For the ones who don’t know, it’s considered as a foundation day of Khalsa Panth, a religious Sikh structure that manages the affairs of the global Khalsa community. While the Hindus believe that during Baisakhi Goddess Ganga descended on earth and in her honour, people till date gather along the sacred Ganges River for ritual baths.

Every year, Baisakhi is celebrated on April 13 or April 14. Here are the best Baisakhi SMS Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Quotes to send to your friends and loved ones on this special occasion.

Nachle gaale humare saath

Ayi hai Baisakhi khushiyon ke saath

Masti mein jhoom aur kheer-poore kha

Aur na kar tu duniya ki parwa.

Baisakhi Mubarak Ho!!

I wish you a very Happy Baisakhi. May Wahe Guruji accept your good deeds, bring all the years full of love and contentment.

Tussi Hasde yo sanu hasaan vaaste

Tussi rone yo saanu rovaan vaaste

Ek vaar rus ke ta vekho sohneyo

Marr javange tuhanu manaan vaaste.

Baisakhi da din hai khushiyan manaan vaaste.

Baisakhi diyan vadhiyan!

May you come up as bright as sun, as cool as water and as sweet as honey. Hope this Baisakhi fulfill all your desires and wishes.

Happy Baisakhi!!

Oh Kheta di mehak,

Oh jhumara da nachna,

bada yaad aunda hai,

tere naal manaya hoeya har saal yaad aunda hai

dil karda hai tere kol aake Vaisakhi da anand lelaan

Ki karan kam di majburi,

Phir vi dost tu mere dil vich rehnda hain…

Happy Baisakhi!!

Baisakhi de is paawan parv diyan sabnu vadhaiyyan. Wahe Guru Ji sab da bhala karein.

Happy Baisakhi!

Has deyon Doston nu hasaan vaaste, marr java Doston ko manaan vaaste, baisakhi hai khushi manaan vaaste. Baisakhi ki vadhiyan saare parivar nu.

Happy Baisakhi!

Sunhari dhup barsat ke bad,

thodi si khushi har baat ke baad,

usi tarah ho mubarak aap ko ye nayi subah kal raat ke baad.

Happy Baisakhi!!

Happy Birthday to Khalsa. A reminder to forever stand up, speak up and fight against injustice.

Happy Baisakhi!

Subah Subah uth ke ho jao fresh,

Pehenlo aaj sabse aacha sa koi dress,

Doston ka saath ab chalo ghumne,

Viasakhi ki do shubh kaamnayein sabko jo aaye Samne.

Tumko bhi Baisakhi Ki lakh lakh Badhai.

Khalsa mero roop hai khas

Khalse me haun karaun niwas

Khalsa mero mukh hai anga

Khalse ke haun sad sad sanga

Vaisakhi diya lakh lakh vadhaiya.

Happy Baisakhi to all! I hope celebrations of the day are as coloruful and joyous for you as ever.

May this special day of Baisakhi hold in store- the fulfillment of all hopes and dreams that you aspire for.

Have a joyous Baisakhi!

It’s Baisakhi ! So get into the festive mood and let your heart dance to the rhythm of the drums.

Happy Baisakhi!!

On this Vaisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. May God bless you throughout the coming season. Happy Vaisakhi!

Hope the harvest brings endless joy and happy moments. Warm wishes on Vaisakhi!

May this cheerful festival of Vaisakhi usher in good times and happiness that you deserve. Have a wonderful day. Happy Vaisakhi!

If wishes aren’t enough, here’s a poem for you:

Rabb Har Saal Ehoji Baisakhi Lyaavey

Mennu milyaa meraa maahi mele vich

Rabb har saal ehoji baisakhi lyaavey,

Pyaar di jyot dilan vich jalaa jaavey

Bichhdey dilaan nu milaa jaavey

Phir khiliyan pyaar di kaliyaan ve

Mennu cheddiyan saari sakhiyaan ve

Karan rabb daa shukar dil naal main

Mennu bichhdyaa pyaar milya mele vich

Rabb har saal ehoji baisakhi lyaavey

Jithey har bichhadyaa pyaar mil jaavey

Happy Baisakhi to All

Dhand dee laa ke chadar,

Phullan nu jadd khid khid hasee aandee hai,

us wailey hee bas Baisakhi aandee hai.

Badla nu chumdee,

hawaa ich jhooldee sunhari fasal jad,

jatt nu bulaandee hai,

us wailey hee bas Baisakhi aandee hai.

Bhangde te gidde di toli rall ke

jadd pind ich tamalaa paundi hai,

us wailey hee bas Baisakhi aandee hai.

Mere Punjab di mitti jad wee

menu wajaa maar bulandi hai,

har din mere dil ich ik navi Baisakhi aandhi hai!!!

